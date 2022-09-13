CASE Kicks Off "The Groundbreaker Roadshow" to Bring the All-New, Industry-First CASE Minotaur™ DL550 Compact Dozer Loader to Customers Across North America

Starting on September 14 in Shakopee, Minnesota, the tour will stop at 52 CASE Construction Equipment dealer locations across the U.S. and Canada

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans across North America need not wait any longer. Starting September 14, the industry-first CASE Minotaur DL550 will be making its way across the United States and Canada on The Groundbreaker Roadshow — showcased at more than 50 CASE dealer locations.

The Groundbreaker Roadshow is coming to a CASE dealer near you! (PRNewswire)

"Minotaur has a massive fan following and we're giving it the rock star treatment by sending it on a cross-continent tour into 2023," says Terry Dolan, vice president, North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "It's a machine that people have to see to believe — and the common response from people who see it is that it's even bigger, stronger and more versatile than they imagined it would be. It really has that ability to change the industry and how people work."

The CASE Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader creates a new equipment category. This industry-exclusive machine holds 29 patents, has pushed through more than 12,000 field test hours, countless customer clinics, and typical lab and engineering testing. Attendees of The Groundbreaker Roadshow will get to experience the Minotaur compact dozer loader firsthand, while enjoying a day on the lot with plenty of chances for prizes and giveaways.

The Groundbreaker Roadshow kicks off on Wednesday, September 14 at Titan Machinery of Shakopee, Minnesota. For the full tour schedule, visit CaseCE.com/Roadshow.

More about The CASE Minotaur DL550 Compact Dozer Loader

Weighing in at more than 18,000 pounds and working with 114 horsepower, the new CASE Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader delivers true dozing and grading performance, as well as powerful site loading capabilities and compatibility with hundreds of attachments. A single platform has never delivered this level of versatility, power and precision — all culminating in an entirely new product category created by CASE: the compact dozer loader.

The hallmark advancement of the CASE Minotaur DL550 is the chassis-integrated C-frame with six-way dozer blade. The C-frame hydraulically couples into both the chassis of the machine, as well as the attachment coupler. This design provides the stability and smooth operating plane of a small dozer while ensuring that all operating power is channeled through the whole body of the machine. This establishes greater performance and long-term reliability than the simple combination of a dozer blade attachment to a traditional compact track loader.

It also comes standard with CASE Universal Machine Control, which makes the machine ready for any of the three major providers of machine control technology, which are sold separately. It's also available with an optional, industry-exclusive fully integrated ripper for tearing up tough terrain to simplify dozing and earthmoving operations.

The C-frame is then easily detached, within minutes, to allow the operator to use it as a loader with a heavy-duty 1.25-cubic-yard bucket, or with hundreds of common loader attachments many equipment owners already have in their fleet.

"The Minotaur is truly a fleet of one, that is second to none," says Jeff Jacobsmeyer, product manager, CASE. "Business owners and fleet managers looking for a compact solution that delivers countless benefits in a single footprint will immediately see the versatility this exciting new machine brings to their fleets and will quickly understand what a 'compact dozer loader' is capable of accomplishing. We are excited to share it with the world."

For more information on the all-new industry-first, groundbreaking CASE Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader, contact your local CASE dealer, and learn more at http://casece.com/Roadshow.

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/.

The CASE Minotaur DL550 Compact Dozer Loader (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CASE Construction Equipment