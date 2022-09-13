Burke Porter Group Appoints Jeffrey Moss as Chief Executive Officer

David DeBoer to Assume New Role as Vice Chairman

Gabrial Diab Named Chief Financial Officer

Experienced Executives Bring Decades of Leadership and Track Record of Innovation-Driven Success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke Porter Group ("BPG" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Moss as Chief Executive Officer and Gabrial Diab as Chief Financial Officer. In addition, David DeBoer is transitioning to Vice Chairman where he will continue his critical role advancing the strategic vision of BPG through M&A and strategic partnerships. These appointments further position the Company for continued growth as a leading global provider of automated diagnostic, testing and production solutions serving life science and specialty industrial end markets.

Jeffrey Moss (PRNewswire)

Mr. Moss brings more than 30 years of leadership experience to BPG, having spent his career dedicated to driving innovation and operational excellence. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Dematic, a global leader in intelligent warehouse and distribution center automation solutions. During his 13-year tenure with Dematic, he played a critical role in building out scaled global infrastructure, making significant investments in R&D and technology, and executing strategic acquisitions, all of which substantially increased Dematic's revenues and profitability and enabled it to outpace industry growth. Mr. Moss spent much of his early career as an entrepreneur serving the automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications industries, helping companies drive growth with a focus on the customer experience and a people-first approach.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead BPG at such an exciting time for the Company and during a dynamic period for the industries we serve," Mr. Moss said. "As global supply chains increasingly rely on advanced technology and require solutions for complex manufacturing, testing and validation challenges, BPG's world-class solutions provide differentiated and critical support for its customers."

Mr. Diab brings more than 25 years of strategic financial and leadership experience to BPG, with deep expertise in P&L management, operational excellence and strategy deployment through optimized business processes. He also joins BPG from Dematic, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for over three years. Prior to Dematic, he served in multiple senior leadership roles at Valeo, a leading international automotive supplier, including as Chief Financial Officer of North America from 2011 until 2016. Earlier in his career, Mr. Diab held various leadership and finance roles at global automotive and industrial companies including Ford Motor Company, Fluor, Textron and Lafarge. He succeeds Daniel Webber as CFO of BPG.

Mr. Moss said, "Dave had incredible vision in building BPG into the platform it is today, and I am grateful that he will serve as Vice Chairman and continue to lead our important M&A efforts. We thank Dan for his past contributions as well. Gabe and I are very excited to hit the ground running and work alongside the entire team to capitalize on opportunities to drive continued growth."

"It has been a privilege to serve as CEO and I look forward to my new strategic role as we seek to continue to build on BPG's exceptional reputation for innovative, high-quality service and solutions," Mr. DeBoer said. "I am confident that Jeff and Gabe share our team's collective vision and dedication to continue innovating and delivering the most intelligent systems and solutions for our customers."

About Burke Porter Group

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, BPG is a leading global supplier of automated diagnostic, testing and production solutions serving life science and specialty industrial end markets. BPG focuses on automating high-precision processes, leveraging its capabilities in microfluidics, optical design, additive manufacturing, motion control and software to develop solutions tailored to its customers' needs.

With customers across a wide range of markets within the medical and life sciences and specialty industrial sectors, BPG is dedicated to bringing them the most intelligent, high-value systems and solutions available. BPG maintains close proximity to its worldwide customer base through a global footprint of 45 locations to provide responsive and local supply, service and support.

About AEA Investors

AEA Investors LP was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders; many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors and/or join its portfolio company boards or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's approximately 100 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have approximately $17 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies, growth capital and mezzanine and senior debt investments.

Media Contact

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Michael Freitag / Kate Thompson

+1 (212) 355-4449

Gabrial Diab (PRNewswire)

Burke Porter Group Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burke Porter Group