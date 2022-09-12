Torqata Teams with ATD, Google, and Continental to Host 'Reinvent the Wheel' Hackathon Promoting Sustainable Solutions for the Tire Industry

Data science students and professionals invited to apply to participate by Oct. 1

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torqata, in partnership with sponsors American Tire Distributors (ATD), Google Cloud, and Continental, will host the 'Reinvent the Wheel' Hackathon 2.0 on Nov. 11, 2022, at ATD's headquarters in Huntersville, NC. The 24-hour competition invites college students and professionals specializing in data science at all experience levels to develop sustainable solutions that reduce the environmental impact of the tire and automotive aftermarket industry.

Torqata Data and Analytics (PRNewswire)

The inaugural 'Reinvent the Wheel' Hackathon, held in 2019, attracted 85 participants across 17 teams. This year's hackathon returns bigger and better after postponements due to the pandemic - with cash prizes, a newly redesigned venue at ATD Headquarters, and plenty of perks on-site. During the event, the sharpest data science and engineering minds will be organized into 20 teams and challenged to drive sustainability in the automotive aftermarket by optimizing pick-up logistics for recycled tire feedstock.

To compete in the Hackathon, potential participants must apply as a team or individually on the event website by October 1, 2022. Selected applicants and teams will be notified by October 7. While all applications are welcome, the challenge requires skills in coding (R/Python), data visualization, data science, and some basic programming knowledge. After 24 hours of coding, mini-challenges, and giveaways, each team will pitch their solution to a panel of judges. The top three teams will be selected, followed by an awards presentation for the winners with local Charlotte businesses, industry leaders and media in attendance.

"During the first hackathon, we were blown away by the immense talent from even the youngest participants," said Tim Eisenmann, Chief Executive Officer of Torqata. "As we looked to make this year's event even better, we knew we needed a sustainability-focused challenge for the teams to solve. Climate change is an undeniable reality, and these data scientists are in a unique position to help solve perhaps one of the biggest problems our industry faces."

"ATD is proud to continue supporting the Reinvent the Wheel hackathon," said Stuart Schuette, President and Chief Executive Officer of ATD. "Data science Is an important area of our business in which we continue to invest heavily. As we look to the future, our industry relies on attracting the best and brightest talent in this space. This event provides an incredible opportunity for students and professionals to network, make connections, and work together to solve real problems."

Torqata is seeking applications from teams and individuals who want to be added to teams through Saturday, Oct. 1. Participants can apply at https://www.reinvent-the-wheel.com/.

Event Overview

WHO: Data scientists from universities and companies across the globe

WHAT: ESG-focused 'Reinvent the Wheel' Hackathon 2.0

WHEN: Nov. 11-12, 2022

WHERE: ATD Headquarters (12200 Herbert Wayne Court, Suite 150, Huntersville, NC 28078)

MORE INFO: Reinvent-the-Wheel.com

About Torqata

Torqata is a data and analytics software company that helps tire manufacturers, distributors and retailers drive better business decisions by providing data visibility and connectivity across the supply chain. Torqata was incubated by American Tire Distributors from 2017 to 2019 and established as an independent company in 2020. Its full suite of data-driven software tools for pricing, inventory strategy, and market insights helps to streamline operations, reduce stale inventory, and maximize profitability for its users. Torqata's mission is to remove billions of dollars of inefficiencies for its customers and partners by 2025. Learn more at www.torqata.com.

About American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 115 distribution centers serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery, and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 4,500 associates across its distribution center network. In 2022, the company was recognized as one of Forbes' 2022 America's Best Midsize Employers and a Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek.

