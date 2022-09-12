SHARE protocol whitepaper establishes a revolutionary peer-to-peer method for music distribution

Using blockchain technology, artists can control price and access time to content and remain compatible with multiple marketplaces

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formless, Inc . announced that the whitepaper titled, SHARE: Decentralized distribution using peer-to-peer, pay-for-access micro-transactions on blockchain describes a revolutionary way to distribute music and other digital content, enabling creators to make orders of magnitude more money by eliminating the dependence on centralized content streaming platforms (e.g. Apple, Spotify, and YouTube).

Author Brandon Tory explained, "We've always distributed music as a standalone file, such as an MP3, and we put that file on platforms like Spotify or SoundCloud. Blockchain is a new way to distribute music, not just as a file, but as a program. Although blockchains are most widely known for digital currencies, the larger vision is that blockchains are actually programmable world computers. This is important because programs control how money flows on the internet. As artists, if we want to have any control of the way that the money moves, we have to have some say in the actual code that's associated with the song and not just the song. Blockchain technology enables us to do that. Whether you believe music should be free, or available at a non-zero price, I believe those decisions should be made by each individual artist, while remaining compatible with multiple consumer-facing streaming applications."

Using the whitepaper as a foundation, Tory and his team at Formless developed a Web3 protocol, called SHARE , that enables artists to control access terms to audio or video content and directly distribute it to consumers, or to marketplaces that interoperate with blockchain. The Alpha version of the protocol is available on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, with a Beta version expected later this year.

Today, content creators and developers can register to try out the first decentralized application that showcases the power of the protocol, and organizations and builders can review the protocol documentation .

About FORMLESS, Inc.

Formless is a Boston, Massachusetts music technology company with the mission of creating virtual and physical experiences that enable people to live more fulfilling lives. Formless was founded in 2018 by Brandon Tory, a signed artist, former Staff Engineer at Google AI, and former Senior Engineer at Apple. Tory's story of pursuing his dreams as a musician and engineer in parallel is featured in national media that include: Forbes , CNN Great Big Story , CNBC , and Yahoo Finance .

