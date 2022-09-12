Opus' digital-first payment capabilities empower clients to deliver a differentiated user experience

Global leader in payments technology, Opus is helping clients embed end-to-end real-time payments into their customer journeys via a digital-first strategy.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent times, the payments landscape has witnessed tremendous transformation as economies are now looking to capitalize on the power of the digital ecosystem.

With the payments industry entering a new phase, businesses need to adopt a holistic digital approach to stay ahead of the curve and enjoy the first-mover advantage.

The rise of real-time payments, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), blockchain, and the shift toward open banking and embedded finance are all key drivers in delivering fully integrated, innovative, and frictionless payment experiences.

Talking about these payment trends, TM Praveen, CEO of Opus said, "There has never been a more promising time than now to be in the payments space. For businesses today, innovative payment solutions are not only a key differentiator, but they are also a revenue driver, contributing directly to top-line growth."

As digital transformation is powering the payments world, modernizing payment platforms has become the number one priority for organizations. Praveen stated, "You can't have digital transformation without payment modernization. The need of the hour is for organizations to have a digital-first payment strategy." The benefits of adopting an API-backed strategy, DevOps, data analytics, and cloud technologies are undeniable as they enable businesses to meet digital transformation objectives such as increased revenues and cost-efficiency.

"Opus is well-positioned to help organizations accelerate digital transformation and maintain their competitive advantage. This year, we celebrated our 25th anniversary. Backed by a legacy of 25 years in payments, we are ready to take on the growth path. With new clients on board, an increase in the headcount, and a 75% projected rise in revenue—we expect to finish 2022 stronger. We are gearing up for the next wave of transformation in 2023 by helping organizations embrace digital as a culture," added TM Praveen.

