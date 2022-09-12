Metropolitan Gaming sells interest in South African business to focus on core markets

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Gaming Limited (Metropolitan Gaming) today announced the sale of its interest in Emerald Resort and Casino to a consortium controlled by Tsogo Sun.

The sale will allow Metropolitan Gaming to focus on its core markets of the UK and Egypt, where it is committed to building the Metropolitan brand through acquisition and investment. Work is already underway on the refurbishment and rebranding of its Mayfair property which will reopen later this year.

Michael Silberling, CEO of Metropolitan Gaming, said, "Following the addition of the iconic Park Lane Club to our portfolio of casinos in the UK earlier this year, the sale of our interest in Emerald Resort and Casino reflects our focused strategy to invest in and develop the business within our primary markets.

"We want to thank all our employees at Emerald Resort and Casino past and present for their hard work, professionalism and loyalty, particularly during the global COVID-19 pandemic. We very much look forward to following their progress and successes over the years to come."

For additional press information, interviews or photography please contact:

Jackie Abraham M: 07719 940958 E: jabraham@metropolitangaming.com

About the Metropolitan Gaming Group

The Metropolitan Gaming Group is one of London's largest casino-entertainment companies and one of the UK's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. The Group currently operates 6 casino licences in London and 8 branded casinos throughout the UK, including

Park Lane Club London, Empire Casino, The Sportsman, Rendezvous Brighton, Manchester235, Alea Nottingham and Alea Glasgow. All tied to its industry-leading Met Card loyalty programme, Metropolitan Gaming Group focuses on offering a great experience to its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, exceptional value and operational excellence. The Group also operates three casinos in the Middle East.

View original content:

SOURCE Metropolitan Gaming Limited