JD Martin Selected to Represent L.H. DOTTIE in North, East & West TX

New agreement creates expanded options for electrical customers in three Texas markets

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO/ President of JD Martin, is pleased to announce the firm has been selected to represent L.H. Dottie in three new markets – North, East and West Texas – as of October 1, 2022.

Baker said, "We look forward to offering our customers Dottie's portfolio and supporting a known industry leader in their continued growth across Texas."

Electrical customers across these territories can work with JD Martin as their local resource for sales and support of the entire Dottie product portfolio – which includes fasteners and hardware, anchors and kits, fittings and stampings, chemicals and tape, in addition to tools and specialty items – for well over 3,100 products.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 15 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, The Carolinas and Florida. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

ABOUT L.H. DOTTIE:

L.H.Dottie has a longstanding reputation as a leading supplier of quality products for electrical, plumbing/irrigation, HVAC, security/low voltage, industrial, and energy professionals. We are family owned and operated since 1965. With the third generation at the helm and the fourth generation in place our legacy continues to guide our business today. Our commitment to exceptional service, industry-leading quality, and uncompromising standards stems from a longstanding foundation we've built from the ground up. From a modest warehouse in Los Angeles in the 1960's to supplying professionals in locations across North America, we've been focused on building a better brand one product at a time. Our growth over the decades has not come at the expense of our commitment to provide industry leading products and exceptional customer support. For more about Dottie click here.

Contact:

Greg Baker

CEO/President

(972) 277-5618

gbaker@jdmartin.com

