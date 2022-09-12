Holiday Inn Club Vacations Becomes First Timeshare Company to Earn J.D. Power Certification for Outstanding Customer Service Experience

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, today announced that it has been recognized by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" with its Owner Support team in 2022. Holiday Inn Club Vacations is the first company in the timeshare or vacation ownership industry to achieve this prestigious certification.

"It's easy to claim to be a customer-centric organization, but it's something quite different to earn recognition for great customer service from a globally respected organization like J.D. Power. It speaks volumes about our team's dedication to placing customers at the heart of all we do," said John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer of Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated.

"While this certification is an important milestone and one of many ongoing initiatives designed to transform our customer journey into an even more personalized and innovative experience for all owners, Club members and guests, we're constantly looking for more ways to do better. That includes embracing best practices from all industries not just the hospitality or timeshare space. That's what customer-obsessed organizations like HICV do," added Staten.

"This certification includes a detailed evaluation of Holiday Inn Club Vacations policies, practices, and procedures, as well as primary research where they must meet our cross-industry customer satisfaction benchmark from recently serviced customers. They have proven that they are dedicated to providing excellent service and exceeding customer expectations," said Mark Miller, Practice Leader, Customer Service Advisory, J.D. Power. "With our Certified Customer Service Excellence Program, we independently verify the organization is following best practices consistent with cross-industry top performers by the channel in which they are certified and deliver outstanding customer service experiences. We're excited to present this certification to a timeshare company for the first time and congratulate Holiday Inn Club Vacations for achieving this prestigious distinction."

The extensive and rigorous J.D. Power certification program uses a series of national benchmarks to measure excellence in customer service. J.D. Power establishes these benchmarks through comprehensive research, which span across several industries. Additionally, program's best practices and benchmarks are updated annually to account for changing consumer preferences.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations offers a points-based membership program and a network of 28 family-friendly resorts located across the U.S. in top travel destinations. The resorts provide spacious, home-away-from-home villas with multiple bedrooms and kitchens, along with on-property amenities that provide memorable experiences to families, from lazy rivers and waterparks to horseback riding and hiking trails. For more information on Holiday Inn Club Vacations, visit holidayinnclub.com.

J.D. Power 2022 Certified Customer Service ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/ccc.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing 28 resorts across 14 U.S. states, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

