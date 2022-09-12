Firstleaf Launches Fine Wine Collection

Firstleaf expands its offerings with a new collection of cellar-worthy wines from respected regions and exceptional vintages

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstleaf , America's most personalized wine company, today announced the launch of their new Fine Wine Collection.

Firstleaf Fine Wine Collection (PRNewswire)

Curated from the best regions, vineyards and vintages, the Fine Wine Collection from Firstleaf celebrates winemaking at its finest and offers highly sought-after wines. Firstleaf is launching the new collection in response to club member interest in exploring more premium wines.

Some fine wines included in the collection are:

2018 Holbrook Winery Rattlesnake Hills Cabernet Sauvignon

2019 Longitude 120 West Sonoma County Chardonnay

2019 Città Murata Toscana IGT Super Tuscan

2020 Penrose Hill Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir

2020 Ch. Philippe Jacques & Co. Bordeaux Rouge

"Whether it's for special occasions, gifting, or simply looking for a new tier of wine, our members have told us they are eager to explore more premium wines, and we're delivering on that ask," said Firstleaf founder & CEO, Philip James. "This collection represents why our members love Firstleaf – our commitment to excellence and exploration, and responsiveness to their desires."

Firstleaf's mission is to remove the guesswork that comes with wine selection, making it easy to discover new favorites without the "hit or miss." Firstleaf uses patented cutting-edge technology that ensures the customer experience becomes even more personalized with every shipment. The result is a unique box of curated wines that match each person's unique tastes, in a way no other wine company can deliver. This new collection will extend this technology to the fine wine market.

A member's entry starts with a nine-question quiz that leverages data science to establish their wine flavor profile and sends an introductory box uniquely suited to their taste preferences. As a member rates wines with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down, Firstleaf's machine learning platform better learns and refines each person's unique taste profile after they rate just three bottles. Members enjoy the full selection of bottles they receive 96% of the time. Firstleaf is so confident in their selections that they offer a satisfaction guarantee that provides a credit for any bottle(s) a member does not enjoy.

Firstleaf members enjoy exclusive benefits year-round, including 30% off retail prices of the new Fine Wine Collection with orders of six bottles or more. Fine Wine Collection wines are also available in unique bundle offerings.

Learn more at https://www.firstleaf.club/specialty/fine-wine-collection

About Firstleaf

America's most personalized wine company, Firstleaf uses millions of data points to produce and curate each shipment of award-winning wine from around the world so that members can explore new bottles and discover new favorites tailored to their taste. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, the subscription service unites the art and science of wine. Firstleaf brings together proprietary technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified wine concierge team, to build a unique Wine Profile for each member and curate each shipment individually. With no preset packs or boxes, Firstleaf has over 82 million combinations of wines possible and 98% of its monthly boxes are unique. Recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 and named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, Firstleaf's wines have won over 2,800 awards with more than 300 bottles scoring over 90 points. Its team of winemakers sample over 10,000 wines each year across 5 continents and 12 countries to select only the finest bottles. With a 96% approval rating of the world-class wines chosen for members, Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for beginners to experts. Nearly one million people have tried Firstleaf since the brand's inception.

Firstleaf logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Firstleaf