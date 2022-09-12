Brain Navi Biotechnology Announced Partnership with Distributor, Medtreq Medical Equipment, to enter the Middle East and Egypt with NaoTrac Neurosurgical Robot

HSINCHU, Sept. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Navi, the leading surgical robot manufacture in Taiwan, announced a strategic partnership with distributor, Medtreq Medical Equipment, to expand the distribution of the Surgical Navigation Robot, NaoTrac, throughout the region of GCC region, Jordan, Egypt plus other countries in the Middle East and Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore which will be covered by Medtreq branch in Philippines.

Brain Navi Biotechnology Announced Partnership with Distributor Metreq Medical Equipment (PRNewswire)

NaoTrac, a CE-certified and local government approval neurosurgical navigation robot from Brain Navi Biotechnology, is embedding dissimilar technology named SMART Technology which combining the machine vision and in-house algorithm to perform robot-assisted surgery, to streamline surgical procedures with real-time imaging and minimal invasive outcomes.

"We are always scouting for the new technology to help as many people as we can. We have many neurosurgeons coming from Riyadh and some other territories keening and willing to learn more about this technology, and the NaoTrac from Brain Navi is one of them. We are always happy to partner with an innovative technology company," said Sherif Bayoumy, the General Manager of Medtreq Medical Equipment.

The collaboration and partnership between Brain Navi and Medtreq enables greater innovative outcome in the Middle East neurosurgery, such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and some of the other countries on progressing, to streamline the surgical procedure, improve the surgical accuracy and pass-on knowledge to shorten the learning curves. "We seek strategic partners that can accelerate Brain Navi's growth mission. This partnership is a significant step toward scaling our business and getting more robot-assisted neurosurgery into the world," said Jerry Chen, the CEO of Brian Navi Biotechnology. "The collaboration between Metreq and Brain Navi is looking positive because we share the same mission to innovate with technology to make the life bright. We truly believe that the collaboration between Brain Navi and Medtreq can maximum the value of both sides to bring the neurosurgery to the next level."

About Metreq Medical Equipment Bahrain

Medtreq Medical Equipment provides professional technical support and after-service to clients in the MENA region with a presence in Bahrain and GCC, Egypt, North Africa, Turkey, Europe, the United States (Medtreq Tenessee USA), and the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Medtreq is built on high values, principles, and social commitment to society and humanity.

About Brain Navi

Brain Navi Biotechnology is a leading Taiwanese surgical robotic company. We design and develop innovative navigation and robotic surgery technologies for surgeons to improve surgical accuracy. Brain Navi's exclusive Surface Mapping Auto-registration Technology (SMART) is a significant surgical robotic breakthrough that merges machine vision, robotics, and AI technology to achieve streamlined surgical procedures with real-time imaging and minimal invasive outcomes.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd.