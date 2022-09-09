Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q2 Financial Results

- Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were $34.2 million

- Launched Ideanomics Energy increasing our services and offerings

- Energica launched new bike Experia in addition to Energica Inside

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its second quarter 2022 operating results for the periods ended June 30, 2022.

"In the second quarter Ideanomics was able to demonstrate our growing EV businesses, highlighted by our strong revenue growth at both Energica and Solectrac. Their new facility in Sonoma will allow us to produce more tractors in response to demand. Additionally, Energica announced its newest bike, the 'Experia', in addition to Energica Inside. These developments will enable us to continue to drive the revenue growth these businesses are experiencing," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.

Selected Business Updates and Highlights

Solectrac opened new CA facility, ramping out production capacity

Energica Day at Nasdaq in Times Square, NY

Energica expanded their lineup by revealing 'Experia' a new green tourer electric motorcycle

US Hybrid announced near-zero emission natural gas-powered hybrid powertrain for drayage and long-haul trucks

Energica Launched Energica Inside to help accelerate industry shift to EV

Introduced Ideanomics Energy; signed first customer agreement with Coast Counties Peterbilt

InoBat and Ideanomics announced plans to build R&D and battery production facility in Indiana

Ideanomics Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Revenue for the second quarter was $34.2 million, demonstrating strong year-over-year growth highlighted by Ideanomics' growing EV business. Revenue from the US in the second quarter of 2022 was $14.4 million versus $25.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $10.6 million due to lower revenues at Timios, but was offset with significant growth in revenues at both our Energica and Solectrac brands. We expect global revenues from EV to continue to grow as we incorporate Energica into our product offerings and our worldwide customer base expands.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the second quarter was $1.5 million, which represented a Gross Margin of 4.4%. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $9.0 million.

Conference Call Information

As a reminder, the upcoming Conference Call will cover the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 in addition to the first quarter and second quarter 2022 results. Details are as follows: Ideanomics' management, including Alf Poor (Chief Executive Officer), Conor McCarthy (Chief Financial Officer), Robin Mackie (President of Ideanomics Mobility) and Tony Sklar (SVP of Investor Relations), will host a live conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET, Friday, September 9, 2022 to discuss the preliminary results. Time permitting, Ideanomics management will answer questions from the Say platform and during the live Q&A session. A replay of the earnings call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event.

To join the webcast, please visit the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Ideanomics corporate website (http://www.ideanomics.com/), or copy/paste this link:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7uvVDWR3

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Ideanomics,Inc.

Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations

1441 Broadway, Suite 5116 New York, NY 10018

Email: ir@ideanomics.com

Theodore Rolfvondenbaumen

Communications Director

Email: trolfvondenbaumen@ideanomics.com

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $—, $— and $- , $1, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively) $ 24,534

$ 6,957

$ 39,411

$ 11,472 Revenue from sales of services 9,589

22,794

20,049

48,004 Other revenue 79

$ 376

133

$ 590 Total revenue 34,202

30,127

59,593

60,066 Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $4 and $0, $8 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 25,027

6,060

40,765

10,512 Cost of revenue from sales of services 7,605

14,663

17,188

29,277 Cost of other revenue 81

373

131

533 Total cost of revenue 32,713

21,096

58,084

40,322 Gross profit 1,489

9,031

1,509

19,744















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative expenses 38,750

19,780

75,845

36,669 Research and development expense 680

235

1,694

245 Asset impairment 572

—

653

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net —

(2,401)

(131)

(1,907) Litigation settlement 42

—

42

5,000 Depreciation and amortization 2,282

1,441

3,567

2,769 Total operating expenses 42,326

19,055

81,670

42,776















Loss from operations (40,837)

(10,023)

(80,161)

(23,032)















Interest and other income (expense):













Interest income 840

238

1,603

395 Interest expense (488)

(801)

(1,067)

(1,375) Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net (42)

(1,234)

(188)

(1,264) Gain on remeasurement of investment —

2,915

10,965

2,915 Other income, net 1,696

837

1,887

499 Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest (38,831)

(8,068)

(66,961)

(21,862)















Income tax benefit 147

1,682

525

9,027 Equity in gain (loss) of equity method investees (589)

(461)

(1,928)

(615)















Net loss (39,273)

(6,847)

(68,364)

(13,450)















Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing —

—

—

—















Net loss attributable to common shareholders (39,273)

(6,847)

(68,364)

(13,450)















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1,506

152

2,086

272















Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders $ (37,767)

$ (6,695)

$ (66,278)

$ (13,178)















Earnings (loss) per share













Basic $ (0.08)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.03) Diluted $ (0.08)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.03)















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 497,792,525

433,098,279

497,577,331

412,230,966 Diluted 497,792,525

433,098,279

497,577,331

412,230,966

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,508

$ 269,863 Accounts receivable, net 6,657

3,338 Contract assets 3,115

2,772 Amount due from related parties 303

266 Available-for-sale securities 3,312

— Notes receivable third parties 69,830

54,907 Notes receivable from related party 1,004

697 Inventory 23,770

6,159 Prepaid expenses 23,187

20,015 Other current assets 5,129

4,490 Total current assets 221,815

362,507 Property and equipment, net 8,318

2,905 Intangible assets, net 84,367

42,546 Goodwill 72,098

16,161 Operating lease right of use assets 17,740

12,827 Long-term investments 25,518

35,588 Other non-current assets 1,345

903 Total assets $ 431,201

$ 473,437







LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 16,310

$ 6,674 Deferred revenue (including customer deposits of $4,407 and $3,163 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 6,048

5,392 Accrued salaries 6,269

8,957 Amount due to related parties 2,394

1,102 Other current liabilities 12,792

7,137 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,926

3,086 Current contingent consideration 722

648 Promissory note-short term 3,591

312 Convertible promissory note due to third-parties-short term 33,437

57,809 Total current liabilities 85,489

91,117 Promissory note-long term 1,716

— Operating lease liability-long term 13,638

9,647 Non-current contingent consideration 145

350 Deferred tax liabilities 8,799

5,073 Other long-term liabilities 724

620 Total liabilities 110,511

106,807 Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)





Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:





Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 1,262

1,262 Equity:





Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 497,272,524 shares and 497,272,525 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 498

497 Additional paid-in capital 973,701

968,066 Accumulated deficit (672,037)

(605,758) Accumulated other comprehensive income (5,691)

222 Total Ideanomics, Inc. shareholders' equity 296,472

363,027 Non-controlling interest 22,956

2,341 Total equity 319,427

365,368 Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity $ 431,201

$ 473,437

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Net loss $ (39,273)

$ (6,847)

$ (68,364)

$ (13,450) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of nil tax:













Changes in fair value of available-for-sale securities —

(20)

—

(20) Foreign currency translation adjustments (10,220)

(40)

(7,803)

(733) Comprehensive loss (49,493)

(6,907)

(76,167)

(14,203) Comprehensive loss (gain) attributable to non-controlling interest 3,385

158

3,681

591 Comprehensive loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders $ (46,108)

$ (6,750)

$ (72,486)

$ (13,612)

