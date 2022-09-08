Tel K. Ganesan Appointed to Ascension Providence Hospital Board of Trustees

DETROIT, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Tel K. Ganesan Founder/Executive Chairman of Kyyba, Inc., was unanimously voted to the Ascension Providence Hospital Foundation board of trustees. A serial entrepreneur/investor, philanthropist, and film producer, Ganesan is most widely recognized for the successful leadership of his innovative Michigan-headquartered global IT company, boasting over 700 employees and millions in annual revenue. Now, he will provide crucial direction for the bright future of Ascension's innovative approach to patient care and wellness.

"Holistic wellness and medical innovation have long been a passion of mine," shares Ganesan. "Serving Michigan for over 140 years, I believe that Ascension can become a global health innovation center. I'm eager to support this hospital in an effort to find real, lasting solutions to both current and long-term challenges."

By partnering with Ganesan, the Ascension board is thrilled to gain access to Kyyba's global network of resources that can empower an effective, cutting-edge response to real-world organizational and technological changes. Under Ganesan's leadership, the workforce management and high-performance technology solutions company has proven itself an industry leader in developing strategic methods to scale talent and digital capabilities while providing unlimited support for seamless business continuity.

"Tel Ganesan is a successful entrepreneur who has built several businesses utilizing innovative ideas and hard work while remaining true to his core values to look for ways to improve society. The Ascension Providence Foundation operates on these same principles and Mr. Ganesan's business acumen will have a visible impact as we move forward with work to improve the medical excellence and future health of the community." - Terence Durkin, Foundation Board Chair

As the Foundation's newest board member, Ganesan will take an immediate and active role in building the hospital's promising future. His initial approach includes a strong focus on strengthening multi-cultural ties through community outreach programs and establishing ongoing relationships with key community members. Ganesan will also provide vital insights into potential areas ripe for innovation/disruptive tech, researching and implementing collaborative, enterprise-driven solutions through the Ascension Innovation Hub powered by Kyyba Innovations.

