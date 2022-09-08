Reejig receives investment to accelerate workforce intelligence and unlock Zero Wasted Potential

-Reejig accelerates growth and global expansion with investment from Salesforce Ventures only weeks after being recognized as a 2022 Cloud 100 Rising Star





-Reejig also announces the launch of its Impact Fund to help underrepresented communities unlock career opportunities, growth, and potential in support of Reejig's Zero Wasted Potential mission

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. , Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise-grade workforce intelligence platform Reejig is proud to announce an investment from Salesforce Ventures today. This funding will accelerate the growth of Reejig's global team, further develop its award-winning workforce intelligence technology, and drive Reejig's mission for Zero Wasted Potential in people, businesses, and society.

Reejig company logo (PRNewswire)

Since launching in 2019, Reejig has raised over $38 million in funding including infusions from Skip Capital, headed by Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar, Airtree Ventures, Culture Amp's Didier Elzinga, and now Salesforce Ventures.

This latest funding announcement comes shortly after Reejig was named on the 2022 Cloud 100 Rising Star list, which highlights the top 20 promising cloud computing startups. Earlier this year, the World Economic Forum also honored Reejig as a Technology Pioneer for innovation with the world's first independently audited ethical talent AI and Zero Wasted Potential mission.

Siobhan Savage, CEO and co-founder of Reejig, said, "We're helping organizations optimize their workforces and unlock their people's potential. This starts with having an unbiased view of who your people are, what skills they have, and how busy they are. Our workforce intelligence platform provides organizations with a central nervous system for all their talent decisions, giving them the tools to get the right skills in the right place at the right time - ensuring everyone has access to a meaningful career."

"Addressing the huge skills gap and shortage of training opportunities for working is more important than ever. We're thrilled to partner with Reejig, who is transforming the way businesses mobilise, reskill and optimise their workforces," said Mike Ferrari, Managing Director, Salesforce Ventures APAC. "We look forward to working alongside the Reejig team as they continue to grow."

In recent years, circumstances like the global pandemic, remote work, and emerging technologies have disrupted the workplace. In response to market uncertainty, many companies have resorted to mass layoffs. Crunchbase reports that over 40,000 workers in the U.S. tech sector have been laid off in the year to August 2022. At the same time, 87% of executives are experiencing skills gaps and are struggling to reskill and upskill their workforce to meet business demands, according to McKinsey research.

Pursuing its commitment to creating a world of Zero Wasted Potential, Reejig has announced the launch of the Reejig Impact Fund to help underrepresented communities unlock career opportunities, growth, and potential. The Reejig Impact Fund will donate Reejig's workforce intelligence technology to veteran, skilled refugee and other underrepresented communities, with a goal to reskill, build new capabilities, and remove barriers to career opportunities for all.

"We're not just building technology, we're also creating recurring impact and change for the better. The Reejig Impact Fund is our way of giving back to society by removing barriers to career opportunities for all," Savage commented. "When people have fair and equitable access to personally meaningful work — no matter their background — all of society can reap the benefits."

In the last year, Reejig's team has grown by over 1000% and opened offices in APAC, NAMER, and the UK. It is rapidly adding to its global enterprise client portfolio such as AWS, Woolworths Group, KPMG, John Holland, and Allianz.

About Reejig:

Reejig is a leading workforce intelligence platform that enables global organizations to find, retain, and upskill talent at scale. Powered by the world's first independently-audited, ethical AI, Reejig acts as your central nervous system for all talent decisions, enabling zero wasted potential. Learn more by visiting reejig.com , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Salesforce Ventures:

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com .

