Imre Celebrates Promotions for Two of Its Healthcare Client Experience Leaders

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre celebrates the accomplishments of its exceptional client experience team with the elevation of two CX practice leads. Sarah Dembert was promoted to Executive Vice President and Emily Giegerich, promoted to Senior Vice President, as the agency continues to redefine and build out what client experience looks like at imre.

Since joining imre Health in 2011, Sarah Dembert has grown from Account Executive to Executive Vice President by leading and driving innovation among the agency's most groundbreaking patient and HCP marketing programs. Sarah's work across Oncology, Respiratory, Immunology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular and multiple Rare Diseases account for many firsts for the agency, brands and industry. As one of the founding members of imre Health, Sarah has played a crucial role in the growth and transformation of the business and was recognized by PR News as one of the Top Women in Healthcare in 2019. In her elevated role, Sarah will continue to be at the helm of imre's largest portfolios of brands, and new business opportunities. In addition, she is taking on enterprise responsibilities as chair of imre's senior leadership team forum. She'll continue to report to Anna Kotis, President of imre Health.

Emily Giegerich has a passion for improving the patient experience and boasts more than ten years of experience in healthcare across patient advocacy and pharmaceutical marketing. Emily is responsible for ensuring best-in-class client service, overseeing the strategic direction of client accounts and leading integrated teams toward achieving business goals. She is an expert on patient communications and has spoken on the topic in numerous forums across the country and always ensures the patient perspective is represented in imre's work. As the Senior Vice President now overseeing Client Experience across several global pharmaceutical brands, Emily is taking more ownership and responsibility for nurturing the talent of our next-level leaders. She'll report to Anna Kotis, President of imre Health.

"Sarah and Emily are two shining examples of leaders within our organization who are naturally strategic, compassionate and results-driven team builders handling challenges with ease," said Anna Kotis, President of imre Health. "These two are also the catalysts behind so many of our imre firsts and new business successes. We're so proud of and in awe of their accomplishments and can't wait to see how they continue to push client experience at imre and the overall health practice forward."

About imre

Imre works with many of the world's leading and high growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data & analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, GlaxoSmithKline and PTC Therapeutics, among others. The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

