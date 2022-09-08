Caris Life Sciences to Present Novel Research Findings with Leading Cancer Centers Reflecting Its Commitment to Improving Patient Outcomes and Care at ESMO 2022

Findings from nine studies across a breadth of tumor types and genomic alterations demonstrate the clinical benefits delivered by Caris' whole exome, whole transcriptome approach to molecular profiling

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, today announced that the company and partners within its Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA) will collectively present nine studies covering a diversity of tumor types and genomic alterations at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress from September 9-13, 2022 (Booth #407).

"The depth and range of research being presented by Caris and the POA demonstrates the value this collaboration brings to the broader oncology community," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "The study findings provide critical insights into cancer biology and treatment outcomes that will help drive further clinical research and better inform diagnoses, clinical and therapeutic decision-making for oncology practices."

"Enabling clinicians to make the best treatment choices, researchers to discover novel cancer biology, and the biopharmaceutical industry to develop the next breakthrough medicines are foundational goals of Caris," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris. "Data presented at this year's ESMO Congress highlight the value of Caris' comprehensive approach to molecular profiling built from our extensive data along with our AI-driven platform – which combines data from DNA (Whole Exome), RNA (Whole Transcriptome), and protein profiling with real-world clinical evidence from over 400,000 lifetime cases – to better understand the biological hallmarks of cancers and ultimately improve outcomes for all cancer patients."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 70 cancer centers and academic institutions worldwide. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and advance research in cancer precision medicine. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, POA member institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for over 275,000 patients covering over 1 million data points per patient.

Data to be presented by Caris and the POA include an oral presentation focusing on transcription factor expression in extra-pulmonary small cell carcinomas. Other notable topics explored in these abstracts include next generation sequencing of large real-world tumor databases, genomic and immune mapping of patients undergoing experimental therapies in clinical trials and investigations of changing tumor microenvironments for solid tumors:

Comparative Expression of Driver Transcription Factors in Extra-Pulmonary Small Cell Carcinoma (Abstract Number: 899MO)

September 12, 2022 , 09:05-09:10 CEST

Pan-tumor survey of RET fusions as detected by next-generation RNA sequencing identified RET+ colorectal carcinoma as a unique molecular subset of CRC (Abstract Number: 72P)

September 10, 2022 , 10:00-11:00 CEST

Pan-tumor survey of ROS1 fusions detected by next-generation RNA sequencing (Abstract Number: 105P)

September 10, 2022 , 10:00-11:00 CEST

The Heterogeneic Molecular Landscape of Ovarian Cancer Metastases (OCM) (Abstract Number: 594P)

September 11, 2022 , 13:00-14:00 CEST

The Molecular and Immune Landscape of Recurrent Head and Neck squamous cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) in Patients Undergoing Definitive Therapy (Abstract Number: 699P)

September 11, 2022 , 14:00-15:00 CEST

CLEC3B mRNA expression levels are linked to distinct genetic backgrounds, transcriptomic signatures and survival in NSCLC (Abstract Number: 1723P)

September 11, 2022 , 16:00-17:00 CEST

Tumor Microenvironment (TME) of HRAS Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) (Abstract Number: 1066P)

September 12, 2022 , 12:00-13:00 CEST

Comprehensive molecular profiling of squamous non-small cell lung cancer by smoking status (Abstract Number: 1052P)

September 12, 2022 , 12:00-13:00 CEST

Genomic characteristics and clinical outcomes of HRAS-mutated urothelial bladder cancer (Abstract Number: 1771P)

September 12, 2022 , 15:00-16:00 CEST

Poster and abstract summaries of this research will be available onsite at Caris' booth #407. The full abstracts are available through the official ESMO website.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

