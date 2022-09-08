Capitec Bank and LivePerson partner to transform banking experiences through AI-powered customer engagement

Strategic partnership to provide more personalized, seamless banking journeys for Capitec clients

NEW YORK and STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitec Bank (JSE: CPI), South Africa's biggest and fastest-growing digital bank, and LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), a global leader in customer engagement solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to transform Capitec's customer experience in line with its mission to help clients "bank better to live better."

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The partnership will provide Capitec clients with a banking service that is even more affordable and accessible, while also evolving the client experience to be more seamless and personalized. Through transformational consultancy, implementation, and success management services, LivePerson and its regional partner iSON Xperiences will support the growth and continual optimization of Capitec's conversational channels, inclusive of voice and messaging.

"Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Now we have redefined seamless, personalized experiences and empowered our clients to engage with us on channels they prefer. We are improving our clients' lives by reducing their need to make costly and time-consuming trips to the branches or phone calls to our sales and support centers," said Carlos Moodley, Head of Conversational Banking Product at Capitec. "Through this partnership, we will also invest further in our people, including helping them learn how to work with the automation and artificial intelligence tools that are increasingly relevant to their careers."

"We're thrilled to partner with Capitec to help them build banking experiences on the conversational channels consumers prefer, supported by both iSON Xperiences' local expertise and presence and LivePerson's industry-leading technology and platform," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "Capitec is known for continually improving banking so their clients can live better lives, and we look forward to supporting this important mission."

For more information about customer engagement solutions, please visit liveperson.com .

About Capitec

Capitec Bank (JSE: CPI), the biggest digital bank in South Africa based on the number of clients, has gained over 18 million active clients' trust. Capitec Bank offers simplified, affordable, and transparent banking with personalized service, using relevant innovative technology to drive down costs and increase security and accessibility. From a digital perspective, Capitec Bank is South Africa's largest digital bank with over 10 million digital clients. The Group acquired Mercantile Bank, a business bank for small and medium enterprises, in 2019 and is committed to building a business bank that is disruptive in the market and scalable through digital technology.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

Contact: Mike Tague, mtague@liveperson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.