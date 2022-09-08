Call for Participants to Shape ANSI Roadmap of Standards and Codes for Electric Vehicles at Scale

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is seeking participants to support the development of a roadmap of codes and standards for electric vehicles (EVs) at scale. The roadmap will be developed by the ANSI Electric Vehicles Standards Panel (EVSP).

(PRNewsfoto/American National Standards Ins) (PRNewswire)

The roadmap will address critical codes and standards issues including high-power DC charging, storage (i.e., microgrid, distributed energy resource management systems) integrated with DC charging, vehicle grid integration, high-power scalable/interoperable wireless charging, and vehicle-oriented systems. Subject matter experts representing the following types of organizations (among others) are invited to participate:

Vehicle OEMs

Energy service providers (electric utilities, energy retailers)

EV services providers (charging network operators)

EV fleet operators / managers

EVSE manufacturers

Cloud service providers

Providers of telematics user services

Building energy management system operators

Distributed energy resource aggregators

Standards developing organizations

Non-SDO consortia/alliances

Code officials

Government (federal, state, local)

National labs

Those interested in participating are invited to review the panel architecture and schedule of working group calls and sign up for one or more working groups. The working groups are holding virtual meetings twice a month with subgroups developing content covering specific issues over the next several months. Even those unable to make all the calls can contribute to the document's development. Public comment on the draft roadmap is targeted for mid-February 2023, and publication of a final roadmap is targeted by mid-May 2023. Participation is open to EV stakeholders that have operations in the United States.

The ANSI EVSP is a consensus-based, cross-sector coordinating body whose objective is to foster coordination and collaboration on standardization matters among public- and private-sector stakeholders to enable the safe, mass deployment of electric vehicles and associated infrastructure in the United States with international coordination, adaptability, and engagement. In the 2011-2014 timeframe, the EVSP developed two versions of a Standardization Roadmap for Electric Vehicles which is available as a historical reference. The current initiative is the result of a June 2021 lab call funding opportunity announced by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy (EERE) Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO). The lab call included a codes and standards pillar to "identify and address challenges and barriers to the integration of EVs@Scale charging with the grid created by uncoordinated development of codes and standards and the rapid advances in vehicle and charging technologies." Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) leads the codes and standards pillar of the EVs@Scale lab consortium formed in response, which also includes National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), Idaho National Laboratory (INL), and Sandia National Laboratories (SNL). The EVs@Scale activity also supports federal and state funding associated with deploying EV charging infrastructure nationwide.

There is no fee associated with participating in the EVSP and, ANSI membership, while encouraged, is not required to participate. The DOE VTO/ANL are supporting ANSI's facilitation of the EVSP roadmapping effort. Sponsorship opportunities (with associated recognition benefits) are available to interested public- and private-sector stakeholders who would like to provide such support. ANSI is a 501c3 not-for-profit membership organization, and all funds are directly applied to help offset ANSI's costs of administering the EVSP.

"In order to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the codes and standards needed for the scalable deployment of electric vehicles, it is essential that we engage all affected stakeholders. ANSI invites all interested stakeholders to have a seat at the table and participate in this important initiative," said S. Joe Bhatia, ANSI president and CEO.

For more information, go to www.ansi.org/evsp.

