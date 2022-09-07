MINELAB JOINS DETECTIVAL 2022

Join Minelab Metal Detectors at their test beds at the UK metal detecting festival September 10 and 11.

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the UK's largest metal detecting event, Minelab will be joining top metal detector brands at Detectival Sept. 10 and 11, 2022. The two-day festival will give detectorists a wonderful opportunity to explore the expansive properties with enthusiasts from across the globe. Attendees can visit the Minelab testing area and test beds to experience some of the detecting technology in the industry first-hand and learn from international Minelab experts.

Minelab (PRNewswire)

"We are so proud to be a part of Detectival this year and are excited for a weekend full of detecting activities. Hosted over sprawling grounds, this event allows all detector enthusiasts to truly focus on their craft, while experiencing the top technology of Minelab's products and the fun social side of this hobby," said Minelab Vice President of Global Marketing Michelle Meyers.

About Minelab detectors

With a team of over 60 engineers, Minelab's hand-held metal detection technology has been hailed as the best in the world and offers a range of products for beginners and experienced detectorists. Magnetic minerals, iron-rich soil, deep water and snow are no match Minelab products, making them adaptable to any season. Minelab is affordable considering its high military-grade quality—after all, you want a metal detector that's easy-to-use while offering you the best return on your investment: undiscovered treasures!

Minelab also has a partnering IOS/Google application, making it more accessible for younger consumers. Minelab also has a global community network so when you get one of their detectors, you're also part of a new family of explorers. Through Minelab's app and blog, you can share your discovery stories, connect with other detectorists, and learn about new places you might not have explored before.

To purchase Minelab, visit them online and check with your local detector dealer.

For more information about Minelab, visit minelab.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Minelab Electronics