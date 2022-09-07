LEGENDARY PHILADELPHIA SPORTS TALK VOICE MIKE MISSANELLI JOINS BETRIVERS AS BRAND AMBASSADOR & PODCAST HOST

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago-based gaming and betting company, announced today the signing of veteran Philadelphia radio sports talk host Mike Missanelli as a podcaster and brand ambassador to an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.

Missanelli spent 15 years as a ratings leader during drive time with 97.5 the Fanatic, before recently leaving the station. He was also a sports journalist in the City of Brotherly Love for The Philadelphia Inquirer, a radio host for 610 WIP and a TV sports anchor for PHL 17.

Starting with the first week of NFL season, September 8, Missanelli will tape two weekly podcasts that will be carried on BetRivers Network, along with all major podcast platforms.

Additionally, he will represent BetRivers on multiple shows within and outside the sportsbook's network and appear in commercials across multiple radio, TV and digital mediums.

He also will make meet & greet appearances at select sporting events throughout the greater Philadelphia area.

"I'm raring to go," said Missanelli. "Joining the BetRivers team lets me share my love for Philadelphia sports in new ways and I really look forward to providing my insights to bettors at BetRivers here in my home state and in RSI markets throughout the country."

Missanelli joins a stable of media personalities on the BetRivers Network of podcasts in RSI's larger markets, including Mike Francesa in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Dan "Danny Mac" McNeil in Chicago and Mark Madden in Pittsburgh.

"Mike Missanelli is an icon in the world of covering the Philadelphia sports scene and we are really excited to have him join our BetRivers family of Brand Ambassadors and podcast hosts," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com . "We know bettors are going to love his passionate personality and seasoned sports tips which in turn will make their betting experiences on BetRivers.com even more rewarding and fun."

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

