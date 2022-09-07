GAF Expands Commercial Roofing Operations into Georgia with New TPO Manufacturing Plant

Future plant in Valdosta, Georgia will provide additional manufacturing capacity nationwide

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, today announced a commitment to build a new manufacturing plant in Valdosta, Georgia to support its commercial roofing operations.

GAF is bringing in 135 jobs to Lowndes County over the next six years, adding to its Georgia operations in Savannah, Statesboro and Cumming that collectively employ 225 residents. GAF has signed an agreement to purchase 130 acres of land for the future home of a plant that will expand the company's thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) roofing manufacturing. Construction is expected to begin this fall with full production of the company's EverGuard™ line of products to commence in the first quarter of 2024.

"GAF is committed to ensuring that our commercial roofing customers receive the highest quality service and adding another manufacturing plant in Georgia will help ensure that our customers get the GAF products they need as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Jim Schnepper, CEO of GAF. "We're a proud employer in the state of Georgia, Lowndes County and the city of Valdosta and are excited to continue our investment in the region to help drive economic development and bring more opportunities to residents."

TPO is a single-ply roofing membrane that offers excellent performance at a cost-effective price. TPO is one of the most popular products for low-slope roofing, with over 2 billion square feet installed annually for their great value and strength. TPO's long-term heat and UV resistance, plus flexibility without need for plasticizers also make TPO a reliable low-slope roofing system. GAF's EverGuard TPO products are proven to stand the test of time – a study of twenty GAF TPO roofs installed between 8 and 16 years ago found that the membranes performed above ASTM standards for newly manufactured TPO in most instances.

"We're excited to take this next step in expanding our manufacturing capacity, which is critical to continue delivering our best-in-class service and becoming a leader in the commercial roofing industry," said John Altmeyer, Executive Chairman, GAF Commercial Roofing. "Valdosta is a great location for us to continue TPO production and we're looking forward to establishing GAF as a committed member of this community."

The company chose Valdosta because of its ideal location relative to other GAF operations, vicinity to major highways and railways and pool of talented workforce across the region. The city and its residents bring a wealth of experience and capabilities in the manufacturing sector that will benefit both the region and GAF's operations.

"We are dedicated to creating a more innovative future for Georgians," said Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson. "GAF is a great partner and addition to our community, creating new opportunities for residents and the region for years to come. We deeply appreciate the collaboration from Valdosta-Lowndes County Industrial Authority and Georgia Power on bringing GAF to Valdosta."

This new plant will join the company's four existing TPO operations in New Columbia, Pennsylvania; Mount Vernon, Indiana; Gainesville, Texas; and Cedar City, Utah.

