50/50 Women on Boards™ Propels Momentum Toward Greater Diversity on Corporate Boards

Candid Conversations Spotlight CEOs of Public Companies Including eBay, HP, John Hancock, Mastercard, Merck, Rite Aid, and Target

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toward the goal that 50% of corporate board seats will be held by women, and at least 20% by women of color, 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is launching a groundbreaking series of events. Twelve CEOs from well-known corporations with "gender-balanced" boards will share how diversity benefits their companies and communities as featured speakers on four live Industry Conversations in October 2022.

2020 Women on Boards logo (PRNewsfoto/2020 Women on Boards) (PRNewswire)

Among the U.S. corporate CEOs featured in the four 50/50WOB Industry Conversations are Brian Cornell of Target; Enrique Lores of HP; Jamie Iannone of eBay; Michael Miebach of Mastercard; Marianne Harrison of John Hancock; Rob Davis of Merck; Steve Rusckowski of Quest Diagnostics; Heyward Donigan of Rite Aid; Hayden Brown of Upwork; Yamini Rangan of HubSpot; Tarang Amin of e.l.f. Beauty and more.

To provide in-person connections with men and women directors, who currently serve on corporate boards, in October 50/50WOB will present 18 in-person networking events in the U.S. and international cities. Future board candidates will gain advice and guidance for their personal career advancement, with the goal to serve on corporate boards.

On Nov. 2, 2022, 50/50WOB will present The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™. The annual virtual broadcast will culminate the event series for worldwide audiences with a one-hour forum featuring CEOs of international stock exchanges. The conversation will focus on the status of women and diversity in their countries and among their listed company boards, including the New York Stock Exchange, and exchanges in Toronto, London and Mexico City.

"Continuing the momentum that 50/50 Women on Boards has generated for 12 years, we are delighted to bring the achievements of these corporations and stock exchanges to our global audience. Our events are remarkable and rare opportunities to connect virtually and face-to-face with industry CEOs, corporate directors, and stock exchange leaders from around the world," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50WOB. "To counter the recent setbacks for California laws to advance diversity on corporate boards, it is more important than ever to spotlight and celebrate companies that are achieving this important business goal."

Global sponsors to date of this year's events include Mastercard, AMN Healthcare, Equilar, Ernst & Young (EY), Bank of America, and Unum Group. To learn more visit: https://5050wob.com/2022-events/.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Since 2011 the campaign has published its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender and racial diversity of Russell 3000 company board directors. Educational programs and advocacy efforts produced by 50/50WOB include The Global Conversation on Board Diversity, its series of individual and corporate Path to the Boardroom™ workshops designed to advance women in the pipeline to corporate board seats, and the new Networking Hub for alumni to connect to experts and board members in support of their board journey. For more information, www.5050wob.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 50/50 Women on Boards