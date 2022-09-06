"Real Vitamix Legends" contest launches today to find longest-running Vitamix machines; six winners will receive the brand's next-generation products

CLEVELAND, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- They are out there, the Vitamix® machines older than their owners, passed down through generations; the decades-old blenders that are still in use every day. Starting today, Vitamix is officially on the hunt for these legendary machines with the launch of the "Real Vitamix Legends" contest, a search for the oldest working Vitamix in North America.

Vitamix Looking for the Most Legendary Blenders in North America (PRNewswire)

"We design Vitamix machines to stand the test of time, and we hear constant proof of that longevity from our social community, who share stories of machines running for decades," said Laura Ostenkamp, Director of Global Brand and Content Marketing at Vitamix. "We wanted to take these stories beyond our DMs by launching the Real Vitamix Legends contest, celebrating and rewarding the generations of meals and nourished families Vitamix has served in our 101-year history."

Running Sept. 6 through Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, participants age 18 and older can enter by posting a photo or video on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #REALVITAMIXLEGENDS and tagging and following @Vitamix. The post should show their Vitamix in use and share its age and a little about its history. Participants can also submit online here.

Vitamix will choose the top six finalists based on the age of the machine, and the brand's social community will determine the winners through head-to-head matchups on Instagram Stories the week of Oct. 24. Winners will receive next-generation Vitamix products, and the grand prize will include a trip for the winner and a guest to Vitamix headquarters, valued at nearly $2,500. Prizes include:

Vitamix machines stand the test of time because they are designed with trained power, a cool-running motor, a metal drive system, and stainless steel blades. Vitamix's best-in-class warranty – many machines up to 10 years – reflects the brand's expectations for durability and quality. In fact, fewer than 2% of the products in the U.S. currently under warranty have been returned to Vitamix® service.

Vitamix machines are also built to deliver high-performance blending year after year. Only Vitamix machines can power through tough, whole, and frozen ingredients while creating precise textures from chunky to velvety smooth and everything in between.

More information and full contest rules are available here, and images are available to download here.

About Vitamix

The Vitamix family of companies, privately held and family-owned since 1921, is currently celebrating its 101st anniversary. Millions of people around the world employ Vitamix machines to prepare nutritious whole foods in their home kitchens and deliver exceptional and consistent results in their commercial kitchens. The company's commercial customer list reads like a Who's Who of major restaurant chains, and gourmet chefs say their Vitamix machines are as important to them as their knives. The company developed the first true commercial production-grade blender in the early 1990s, igniting the smoothie and frozen coffee movements, and has been named the Best in Class Overall beverage blender for nine consecutive years by readers of Foodservice Equipment & Supplies magazine. Vitamix continues to win awards for its products, culture, and user experience and is found in more than 130 countries. The company is headquartered in Olmsted Township, Ohio, near Cleveland. For more information, please visit vitamix.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Vitamix) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vitamix