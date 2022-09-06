GPS® Introduces New Power Supply Transformer to Extensive Portfolio of Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI™) Products

The compact, easy-to-install PS-2™ is the second GPS product to be made in the USA

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS® announced today the launch of the PS-2™, a single power transformation solution for the company's latest air-cleaning needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI™) technology systems that make optimizing ionization to clean indoor air easier and cost-effective. The PS-2 is the second GPS-designed product to be manufactured in the United States with domestic and global parts, after the successful launch of the CI-2 earlier this year.

GPS' PS-2 (PRNewswire)

The PS-2 is a dedicated power supply transformer for GPS' recently launched compact CI-2 and duct-mounted DM-2 that optimize the delivery of ionization technology to a wide variety of indoor spaces. Designed to support input voltages from 110 to 277 VAC, the PS-2 also facilitates the pass-through of Building Automation System (BAS) alarm contacts. Its output voltage is 24 VDC.

The easy-to-install unit's small size (7.4″ X 1.6″ X 2.4″) and light weight (0.45 lbs) is designed to fit near the compact CI-2 and DM-2 in plenum and non-plenum spaces where traditional air ionizers cannot. The PS-2 is a Class 2 power source certified to UL1310, UL 62368 and UL 2043.

"GPS is proud to continue to manufacture industry-leading devices in the United States, providing our customers and end-users with high quality products that help improve indoor air quality," said Charlie Waddell, GPS founder and Chief Technology Officer. "The PS-2 was designed to power our latest and most innovative compact auto-cleaning ionizers, offering benefits and features that make installation and operation hassle-free and cost-effective while supporting just about any HVAC application."

The PS-2 product supports systems that utilize GPS' patented NPBI technology to help clean the air by reducing airborne particles including certain viruses and bacteria. Particles like dust, dander, smoke and even viruses and bacteria all can be suspended in the air. NPBI technology creates and releases ions into the airstream using an existing HVAC system as the delivery method. When these ions disperse throughout a space, they seek out and form bonds with particles in the air. During the process, particles begin to cluster together, or agglomerate, and are thus easier to filter out of the air. Agglomeration can create an environment that enables the reduction of certain harmful viruses and bacteria, all without introducing harmful levels of ozone or other byproducts.

For technical specifications of the PS-2 and more information on GPS' NPBI technology, please visit https://gpsair.com/products.

About GPS Air (GPS):

Founded in 2008, GPS Air (GPS) is a leader in indoor air quality, with over 30 patents and 250,000 installations worldwide since its founding, including in offices, research labs, schools, universities, health care facilities and airports. GPS devices work in conjunction with HVAC systems as part of a multi-layered solution to help improve indoor air quality using a unique and patented low energy, soft ionization technology application called Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI™). GPS branded products are certified to UL 2998, UL's stringent zero ozone standard. This independent certification is also compliant with the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) guidance and follows recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Education guidance. GPS is ISO 9001:15 certified. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, more information about GPS can be found at www.gpsair.com.

GPS' NPBI technology helps to reduce certain viruses and bacteria like SARS-CoV-2, E-Coli, and RSV. Please see https://gpsair.com/third-party-testing for more information. GPS uses multiple data points to formulate performance validation statements. GPS' technology is used in a wide range of applications across diverse environmental conditions. Since locations will vary, clients should evaluate their individual application and environmental conditions when making an assessment regarding the technology's potential benefits. The GPS products have not been evaluated by the FDA as medical devices and, therefore, are not intended to treat, cure, or prevent infections or diseases caused by certain viruses or bacteria. The use of this technology is not intended to take the place of reasonable precautions to prevent the transmission of disease. It is important to comply with all applicable public health laws and guidelines issued by federal, state, and local governments and health authorities as well as official guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including but not limited to social distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and the use of face masks.

SOURCE GPS Air