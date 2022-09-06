Enghouse Systems Acquires SaaS Provider VoicePort

Acquisition Provides Customer Self Service Solutions for Media Companies

MARKHAM, ON and ROCHESTER, NY, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) has acquired the business assets of VoicePort LLC, a provider of SaaS automated solutions based in Rochester, New York.

VoicePort's products improve the customer experience for media companies with subscription-based customers. The company provides automated, configurable and integrated self-service software for its customers. VoicePort software creates a seamless customer service experience and can be used with any device.

VoicePort products include inbound and outbound IVR, AI-powered chatbots and also provide full web chat capability. The products are designed to be fully integrated and work across the customer's organization and its supporting systems.

VoicePort is known for its innovative product offerings, designed to help circulation enterprises to reduce costs and improve customer experience and retention. Marketing, sales and customer service teams use VoicePort software to increase sales and enduring relationships with today's always-on, always-connected consumers.

"VoicePort offers a customer self-service solution uniquely designed for the media industry," said Steve Sadler , Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We will combine the VoicePort solution with Enghouse's CCaaS product to offer a more comprehensive and integrated solution to this sector. We are very pleased to welcome VoicePort's customers, employees and partners to Enghouse."

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the company's website at www.enghouse.com.

About VoicePort

VoicePort LLC is a provider of automated, configurable, and integrated customer self-service software. The products, including inbound and outbound IVR and AI-powered chatbots with 2-way text messaging, are designed and orchestrated to be fully integrated and work seamlessly across organizations and their supporting resources and systems. VoicePort is known for innovation in product offerings designed to help the circulation industry not only reduce costs, but to improve customer experience, retention and sales. For more information, log on to www.voiceport.net.

View original content:

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited