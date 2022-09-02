CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYSE: CSR. Centerspace's Board of Trustees announced today that it has declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.73 per share/unit, payable on October 10, 2022 to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: CSR PRC), payable on September 30, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Joe McComish, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information

Joe McComish, Investor Relations

Phone : (701) 837-7104

E-mail : IR@centerspacehomes.com

