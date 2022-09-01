Virtual Reality Becomes Actual Reality for Title I Schools Across the Nation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspirit, an online 3D & VR STEM learning platform, today announced its collaboration with Meta Immersive Learning to launch the VR Lab Starter Kit Program in 2023 to provide over one hundred Title I schools across the US with Meta Quest 2 VR headsets, curriculum, & training in a joint effort to transform the future of learning.

Learn more about the VR Lab Starter Kit program and find out if your school qualifies here .

Inspirit was founded in 2019 by two college friends with a mutual desire to revolutionize the way future generations learn science. Co-founders Aditya Vishwanath and Amrutha Vasan studied the impacts of VR on science education during their time at Georgia Tech. Their ongoing research at Stanford University developed into a creator-focused platform where users learn science by doing instead of reading or watching.

Vishwanath and Vasan realized that getting VR technology in the hands of educators and students would be vital to ensure its enormous potential to improve student memory retention, engagement, and learning outcomes would not be limited to only a select few.

"It is staggering to realize the magnitude of the digital divide that still exists in our societies and how marginalized communities all around the world are being affected by this crisis." - Aditya Vishwanath

Their mission thus evolved from simply creating powerful high-quality 3D & VR STEM resources to making them freely accessible to all educators and students across the globe, regardless of socioeconomic circumstance. Today, over 275k educators and students have transformed science education using Inspirit's thousands of 3D resources.

Vishwanath commented, "This is why Amrutha and I started Inspirit in the first place: to inspire curiosity and a sense of wonder in learning across the most diverse and underserved science classrooms."

"I am beyond excited to have this opportunity to work with Meta to make meaningful VR experiences accessible to all science teachers," echoed Vasan.

The Meta Immersive Learning initiative aims to develop the next generation of metaverse creators, fund high-quality immersive experiences, and increase access to learning through technology. Through the VR Lab Starter Kit program, Inspirit and Meta will make their joint vision of transformative, accessible education a reality.

Applications to join the VR Lab Starter Kit program open September 1, 2022. Find out if your school qualifies and apply today to be one of the first to receive a VR Lab Starter Kit shipping as early as November 2022.

Inspirit is a growing virtual education platform with a mission to develop safe, powerful, and high-quality VR & 3D STEM resources made universally available to all learners and educators. Today, Inspirit offers over 1500 3D models, interactive simulations, and 3D-embedded slideshows and study guides across biology, chemistry, and physics. Most importantly, Inspirit is a global platform with over 275k educators and students revolutionizing what it means to teach and learn .

