Parler Announces Midterm Election Content Policy to Guarantee Free Speech

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parler, the leading viewpoint-neutral, free speech social media platform today issued its midterm election content policy allowing for maximum candidate exposure on the Parler platform. While big tech has signaled its continued commitment to influencing the outcome under the guise of protecting users from misinformation, malinformation, and disinformation, Parler plans to remain true to its First Amendment principles. The company will allow candidates, their campaigns, and news organizations to speak without fear of censorship or suppression.

"While Big Tech attempts to impact the election results, banning opinions and topics they feel hurt their preferred candidates, Parler remains resolute in the protection of free speech," stressed Parler CEO George Farmer. "The health of our Republic depends on a well-informed voting population, and we are the premier destination for all viewpoints."

Parler's election content policy includes upholding the following:

Freedom from censorship : All legal speech is welcome on Parler. Candidate opinions will never get banned or suspended.

Freedom from reach-affecting algorithms : Parler won't shadow ban candidate accounts or use algorithms to suppress content. On Parler, parleys are delivered to follower feeds in real time.

Freedom from viewpoint cancelation: Parler will not arbitrate the truth and will remain a transparent platform where candidates can directly reach constituents.

Rather than controlling candidates, influencers, or users Parler maintains a digital town square where all 1A protected speech is welcome. Parler users will have complete information available to them to make educated decisions and be able to research the election issues which matter most to them.

