Meijer Introduces New Grocery Store Concept to Provide Fresh, Convenient Shopping Options Closer to Home Retailer to open two Meijer Grocery stores in southeast Michigan in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest innovation to provide a shopping solution for every customer, Meijer introduced a new brick-and-mortar store concept today – coined Meijer Grocery – that will provide convenience for customers who are looking for a simplified shopping experience, while providing communities easier access to fresher foods.

The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in early 2023 in neighborhoods within southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township. The new concept is the retailer's latest since first introducing the neighborhood market small format concept in August 2018 with the opening of Bridge Street Market on Grand Rapids' west side.

"Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."

Meijer Grocery stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet, and will include the following departments in a condensed, and quick-to-navigate footprint:

Fresh Produce

Fresh Meat Counter

Bakery equipped with in-store cake decorators

Full-service deli

Dry Grocery

Pharmacy

Health & beauty care

Baby, pets, and consumables

Card & party and floral

"We're excited to provide our customers with yet another way to shop," said Don Sanderson, Group Vice President of Foods at Meijer. "This new concept store will not only provide our customers with everything they need on their weekly shopping trip, but also a quick and easy solution for when they realize they left the key ingredient off their list while cooking dinner."

Meijer Grocery will also offer the same convenient ways to shop and save as a Meijer supercenter, including mPerks, Shop and Scan, Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup. In addition to their smaller footprint, Meijer Grocery stores will be convenient by design with parking wrapped around a singular corner entrance to maximize the number of parking spaces near the door.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the new concept stores, visit www.meijer.com/meijer-grocery.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

