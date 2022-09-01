JANIE AND JACK DEBUTS 'PAJAMAS FOR GOOD' PROGRAM WITH ROOM TO READ PARTNERSHIP IN SUPPORT OF WORLD LITERACY DAY

The Children's Luxury Fashion Brand Announced September Partnership Coinciding with the Launch of Good Night by Janie and Jack Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, children's fashion brand Janie and Jack® debuted their PJs for Good program, an ongoing initiative focused on partnering with organizations that do good in their communities. The program has launched with Room to Read , a leading global nonprofit for children's literacy and education, coinciding with the Fall 2022 launch of the brand's Good Night by Janie and Jack pajama collection. For the month of September, which is National Literacy Month and includes World Literacy Day on September 8th, Janie and Jack will donate one book for every pajama sold. They also invite customers to donate directly in stores or online at checkout.

"As a purpose-driven brand that tells stories through our collections and believes in inspiring every child, we're excited to announce our partnership with Room to Read," said Linda Heasley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Janie and Jack. "We're proud to support a nonprofit organization that encourages a new generation of young readers through education and are thrilled to kick off the first PJs for Good."

Janie and Jack has an ongoing commitment to teach children about kindness, unity, and love while instilling a passion for reading. Through their GoodBooks series, which can be viewed on the brand's Instagram @janieandjack, they feature celebrity and influencer parents and kids reading books that correspond with a curated library collection available on their website. In celebration of World Literacy Day, Shannon Hesel, Associate Director at Room to Read, will be featured, reading a book and inviting customers to purchase pajamas and support the organization.

"Through this partnership, we will translate the love of reading that exists within Janie and Jack's community into an impactful investment in literacy. Together, we will ensure that every child is able to develop the habit of reading and pursue lifelong learning," said Dr. Geetha Murali, Room to Read's CEO.

The Good Night by Janie and Jack Collection features a variety of pajama silhouettes in one-of-a-kind, colorful prints that are perfect for special family moments. From leopard print styles to seasonal Halloween and Christmas prints, the Good Night by Janie and Jack Collection is made with soft, 100% cotton for a good night's sleep. The collection, sized 0-3M to 12 years and priced from $44-$48, is available for purchase in select Janie and Jack stores and online at www.JanieandJack.com .

ABOUT JANIE AND JACK

Janie and Jack is a design house with every kid at its heart — because individual style starts early. Each season, collections feature modern twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids' clothing from newborn to size 6 and www.janieandjack.com for up to size 18.

ABOUT ROOM TO READ

Founded in 2000 on the belief that World Change Starts with Educated Children®, Room to Read is creating a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality. We are achieving this goal by helping children in historically low-income communities develop literacy skills and a habit of reading, and by supporting girls as they build skills to succeed in school and negotiate key life decisions. We collaborate with governments and other partner organizations to deliver positive outcomes for children at scale. Room to Read has benefited more than 32 million children and has worked in 21 countries and in more than 49,000 communities, providing additional support through remote solutions that facilitate learning beyond the classroom. Room to Read aims to benefit 40 million children by 2025. Learn more at www.roomtoread.org .

