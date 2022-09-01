SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle area sports will get a tech upgrade this fall as the University of Washington selects Social Payments platform CHEQ to provide mobile ordering and self-service kiosks in their athletic venues for the upcoming football season.

Photo Credit: University of Washington (PRNewswire)

HUSKIES & CHEQ TEAM UP TO ENHANCE FAN EXPERIENCE

Mobile ordering for food and beverages will be available in Husky Stadium through CHEQ for select pickup and delivery inside the Club Husky and Touchdown Terrace premium areas. Self-service kiosks and enhanced Point of Sale systems will also be rolled out at other strategic locations in Husky Stadium.

"Husky Stadium is the Greatest Setting in College Football, and we strive to provide our fans best-in-class service," said University of Washington Athletics Chief Revenue Officer, Heath Bennett. "We are excited to offer Husky fans upgraded ordering options that will minimize wait times so they can enjoy the game and share their social experience with friends and family. CHEQ's technology extends beyond Husky Stadium, providing fans in the Seattle area with the ability to gift food and drinks to their friends in real time. Growth Mindset is one of our core values and we are excited to provide this technology to our fans."

CHEQ's Chief Revenue Officer Jake Stone added, "As a Seattle area company, connecting with our local community is enormously important to us. The University of Washington is a focal point of our city, and we are delighted to partner with them to enhance the fan experience through mobile ordering and to boost community engagement through social gifting. Students are an especially important part of the ecosystem, as they are early adopters and can pave the way for widespread acceptance of new technologies."

Under the agreement, CHEQ will become the Official Mobile Ordering Partner of University of Washington Athletics.

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry- free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique branding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. www.cheqplease.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cheq Inc.