Akebia Therapeutics to Present Virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. The hybrid conference will take place September 12–14, 2022.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease (PRNewsfoto/Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The presentation will be available on-demand beginning September 12, 2022 through the Investors section of Akebia's website at https://ir.akebia.com for approximately 90 days.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact

Mercedes Carrasco

Mcarrasco@akebia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics