PUBLICATION OF SASOL'S SUITE OF ANNUAL REPORTS

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following reports covering Sasol's financial year ended 30 June 2022 have been published on the Sasol website:

Integrated Report; Sustainability Report; Climate Change Report; Annual financial statements; and Annual report on Form 20-F.

Sasol's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022, on which PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. expressed an unmodified opinion, were published on 23 August 2022.

Sasol's annual report on Form 20-F, which includes the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022 and contain no changes to the version published on 23 August 2022, was filed with the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today and is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/.

Copies of all the aforementioned reports can be obtained free of charge by downloading copies from the Company's website, https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre or by requesting copies from Sasol Investor Relations by means of either:

an e-mail to investor.relations@sasol.com ; or

written correspondence posted to Private Bag X10014, Sandton, South Africa .

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations,

Tiffany Sydow, Investor Relations Officer

Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929

investor.relations@sasol.com

