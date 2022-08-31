Nova Space Leadership Attends Space Workforce Roundtable Hosted by White House Office of Science & Technology Policy, National Space Council, and Department of Labor

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Capital Solutions, Inc.'s (OTC: PCST) wholly owned subsidiary Nova Space was represented by CEO Joseph Horvath and COO Christopher Allen at the Space Sector Workshop and Round Table on August 18th led by the U.S. Department of Labor, in collaboration with the National Space Council and the White House Office of Science Technology Policy.

The Space Sector Workshop and Round Table provided the industry with a robust platform for collaboration through working sessions and panel discussions with key leaders from federal agencies and the White House, businesses and employers, training providers, and the nonprofit sector. Stakeholders at the event helped illuminate subsector and regional challenges impeding equitable access and participation in the space economy.

Continued collaboration after August 18th, is focused on building lasting programs to drive inspiration, preparation, and sustainable employment opportunities for all communities. The event highlighted the unique set of foundational knowledge and skillsets that are required for work in the space industry, often different than in aviation. The event also highlighted the need to capture and inspire talent in early career stages.

"I currently see three distinct, but complementary, efforts needed to fully realize the needed workforce growth to support the space industry: K-12 STEM education, introductory and foundational skill development for workers coming out of college, and retraining/upskilling training for those transitioning from other industries. The combination of these three will ensure a healthy pipeline of talent into the future," said Joseph Horvath.

"Nova Space's mission of providing award winning individualized, digital learning experiences and workforce development programs really has an enormous opportunity to scale and reach communities in need in ways not commonly applied across a single industry. We can't be more excited to help every individual realize their dreams by facilitating skills development that enables not just competency and mastery, but also personal confidence to apply acquired skills in meaningful ways," said Christopher Allen.

About Pure Capital Solutions, Inc.

Since 2006, Pure Capital Solutions, Inc has been assisting small to medium sized businesses by investment and consulting. We have provided short-term financing, factoring, loans, and consulting using our diverse expertise. We also directly invest in our subsidiaries and help them grow. Learn more by visiting purecapitalsolution.com.

About Nova Space , Inc.

Nova Space is a professional development company aimed at bridging the space industry's skills gap by offering virtual, asynchronous, and interactive space professional courseware to individuals from all backgrounds and to organizations that want to enhance their recruiting, training, and retention efforts to become more efficient and proficient within the growing space ecosystem. Our Space Professional Course offers prospective students and professionals a comprehensive and standardized foundation in space operations and astronautics and is designed to keep students engaged and prepare them to collaborate with other space professionals within the industry. Learn more by visiting novaspaceinc.com and view our demonstration video.

