Medtronic announces partnership with BioIntelliSense for exclusive U.S. distribution of multi-parameter wearable for continuous remote patient monitoring from in-hospital to home

Partnership reflects commitment to patient safety; BioButton® wearable offers up to 1,440 vital signs measurements daily, monitoring patients transitioning from higher to lower acuity settings

Technology complements the Medtronic Patient Monitoring business' HealthCast™ intelligent patient manager portfolio designed for connectivity, visualization, remote patient monitoring, and now, wearables

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with BioIntelliSense, a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, for the exclusive U.S. hospital and 30-day post-acute hospital to home distribution rights of the BioButton® multi-parameter wearable for continuous, connected monitoring. The partnership enables the Medtronic Patient Monitoring business to offer access to a medical grade device that provides continuous vital sign measurements of general care patients in-hospital as well as post-discharge. This supports the simplification of care delivery through workflow automation, enabling proactive clinical intervention, and helping to address the implications of staffing shortages. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The BioButton medical grade device, measuring up to 1,440 vital sign measurements per day, including skin temperature, respiratory rate at rest, and heart rate at rest, is the exclusive multi-parameter wearable for the Patient Monitoring business. This device, combined with advanced analytics, has the potential to help enable clinicians to better detect early signs of patient deterioration or, conversely, identify stable patients who may be candidates for earlier hospital discharge. The rechargeable BioButton device also has configurable acute and post-acute modes to continuously monitor patients as they transition from higher to lower acuity settings.

"Our vision is to empower clinicians and patients with actionable insights to personalize care — anytime, anywhere," said Frank Chan, Ph.D., president of the Patient Monitoring business, which is part of the Medical Surgical Portfolio at Medtronic. "Today, our solutions touch more than 100 million patients annually in hospitals. Through our collaboration with BioIntelliSense, we will support continuous, connected care from in-hospital to home and expand our reach to help more patients in more places than ever before."

With staffing shortages projected to reach 3.2 million healthcare workers by 20261, the Patient Monitoring business intends to continue to expand its HealthCast™ portfolio to improve workflow automation so clinicians can focus on what matters most — their patients. The HealthCast™ connectivity gateway helps increase workflow efficiency by connecting unconnected devices to the electronic medical records (EMR) and saves valuable staff time by reducing the burden of manual charting. The HealthCast™ VitalSync™ remote patient monitoring system enables clinicians to receive near real-time trend and alert data on web-enabled devices so they can act on patient deterioration earlier. With the addition of the BioButton multi-parameter wearable to the HealthCast portfolio, Medtronic can help even more general care patients inside and outside of the hospital, furthering our commitment to patient safety.

"In partnership with Medtronic, we are poised to accelerate continuous connected care models that offer a new level of clinical surveillance and workflow efficiencies for hospitals that are challenged in today's environment of growing workforce shortages and cost of care management," said James Mault, M.D., founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. "This advanced remote physiologic monitoring simplifies care delivery to facilitate personalized patient care, clinical workflow automation and proactive clinical interventions."

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs and physiological biometrics through an effortless patient experience. The medical grade BioButton® devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians have access to high-resolution patient trending and alerting to enable medical grade remote care from in-hospital to home.

Learn how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com. Follow BioIntelliSense on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news and information.

About the Patient Monitoring business at Medtronic

The Patient Monitoring business is committed to transforming the future of health monitoring. Our vision is to empower clinicians and patients with actionable insights to personalize care. Our technologies, including HealthCast™ intelligent patient manager, VitalSync™ remote patient monitoring, Nellcor™ pulse oximetry, Microstream™ capnography, BIS™ brain monitoring, and INVOS™ regional oximetry are always on watch, helping clinicians keep patients safe.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Medtronic's Patient Monitoring products should not be used as the sole basis for diagnosis or therapy and are intended only as an adjunct in patient assessment.

References:

Contacts:









Tammy Hudson Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations Investor Relations

+1-678-488-5337 +1-763-505-4626







BioIntelliSense



Eric Schudiske



eric@s2spr.com





(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medtronic plc