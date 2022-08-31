Ask the Expert
Equitable Bank/EQ Bank's Andrew Moor to speak at Scotiabank's 23rd Annual Financials Summit

Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Andrew Moor, President and CEO of Equitable Bank, will be participating in a fireside chat at Scotiabank's 23rd Annual Financials Summit on September 7, 2022. Mr. Moor is scheduled to participate from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

EQB Inc. logo (CNW Group/EQB Inc.)
EQB Inc. logo (CNW Group/EQB Inc.)(PRNewswire)

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Equitable Bank's investor relations website at http://eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts and the recording will be available for replay for 90 days.

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) and (TSX: EQB.R) and serves more than 360,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™.  Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), it has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Investor contact:
Richard Gill
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
investor_enquiry@eqbank.ca

Media contact:
Jessica Kosmack
Senior Manager, Communications
jkosmack@eqbank.ca

 

