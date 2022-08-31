Dow named among of the "PEOPLE Companies that Care®" for 3rd Consecutive Year

MIDLAND, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named one of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE, ranking 92 on the list of 100 companies, marking the third consecutive year the Company has earned a spot on this prestigious list.

The Companies that Care award is based on more than 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees and is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

"Receiving this award for a third straight year is inspiring and humbling, as there is no better single measure of how we are treating our colleagues than direct feedback from them," said Jim Fitterling, Dow's chairman and CEO. "We can only be our best as a company when our people are at their absolute best. We remain committed to creating the best possible working environment for our team."

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Team Dow continues to passionately and purposefully care for each other and the world around us," said Karen S. Carter, Dow's chief Human Resources officer and chief Inclusion officer. "Care is not just a workplace standard, but it is a way of business and a way of life for us."

During the last year, Dow's caring culture allowed the Company to adapt and respond to change and uncertainty with increased employee engagement, faster decision making and enhanced innovation. Dow modernized its Total Rewards offerings, continued to address systemic racism through Dow ACTs, supported colleagues through the ongoing pandemic and further invested in the safety and sustainability of our communities.

"Caring isn't about being 'nice,'" says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's about understanding the real needs of your people, of your community and of the world—and showing up in ways that make a meaningful impact. These companies make that kind of caring for people, and even the environment, part of their daily fabric."

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care®

Great Place to Work selected the PEOPLE Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

