Crestview-Backed Convergix Automation Solutions Acquires AGR Automation

--Transaction Represents Convergix's Third Acquisition in Plan to Build a Market Leading Automation Solutions Provider Targeting a $500 Billion+ Global Market--

DETROIT and ARBROATH, Scotland, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergix Automation Solutions ("Convergix"), an automation solutions company backed by leading private equity firm Crestview Partners ("Crestview"), has completed the acquisition of AGR Automation ("AGR"), a UK-based provider of custom, high-performance automation design and systems integration primarily to the life sciences industry. Following Convergix's acquisitions of JMP Solutions in August 2021 and Classic Design in February 2022, AGR marks the third investment in Crestview's strategy to build Convergix into a diversified automation solutions provider targeting the global $500+ billion market, with a particular focus on the $70 billion global systems integration and connectivity segments. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1970, AGR is a leading designer, developer, and integrator of innovative and high-value automated systems to multinational customers across a variety of sectors, including life sciences and consumer goods. With end-to-end systems integration capabilities and a focus on precision applications, AGR's approximately 130 employees work across three locations in Scotland, England, and Northern Ireland. AGR's Managing Director Derek Gaston will remain in an advisory role, and its senior managers will continue in their current leadership roles.

"The acquisition of AGR and its subsidiary company Aylesbury Automation accelerates Convergix's planned global expansion and marks our first foray into Europe," said Mike DuBose, Executive Chairman of Convergix. "AGR brings market-leading technical capabilities and exposure to strategic end markets such as life sciences and consumer goods, while expanding Convergix's capacity for growth. We are excited to partner with the AGR team to continue building a world-class provider of custom automation solutions to global customers. AGR's focus on engineering quality and commitment to customer satisfaction are well aligned with Convergix's culture and strategy. We look forward to leveraging our existing operations across North America and India to create more opportunities for AGR to deliver exceptional customer solutions."

Derek Gaston noted, "I am honored to have been part of building an innovative and high-quality provider of automated systems, which would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of our exceptional team members and the loyalty of our customers. The AGR team is excited to join Convergix and to leverage its operational expertise to accelerate AGR's growth and enhance our ability to serve our valued customers."

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

About Convergix Automation Solutions

Convergix Automation Solutions elevates the automation industry through comprehensive products, technology and services that improve productivity and maximize talent. By closing gaps in automation and through earned trust, Convergix leverages creative and solutions-oriented engineering and technology to allow its customers to reach their complete potential to develop, create and drive industries forward. For more information, please visit www.convergixautomation.com.

About AGR Automation

Founded in 1970, AGR is a leading automation integrator with extensive expertise in vibratory and centrifugal technologies, vision recognition, and robotics. Headquartered in Arbroath, Scotland with three locations across the U.K. and a strong commitment to innovation, AGR is an established partner capable of delivering highly specialized solutions across diverse systems and applications. For more information, please visit www.agr-automation.com.

Crestview Contact:

Jeffrey Taufield or Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com / daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

(212) 521-4800

Convergix Contact:

Vanessa Stiles, APR

dgs Marketing Engineers

stiles@dgsmarketing.com

(317) 696-7102

