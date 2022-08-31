Community College of Denver Announces Partnership with Green Flower to Provide Opportunities in Rapidly Growing Cannabis Industry

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community College of Denver (CCD) and Green Flower , the leader in cannabis education, have partnered to provide students with career opportunities in cannabis, one of the fastest growing industries in America.

Through this new partnership, CCD will add three cannabis certificates to provide job skills training for those pursuing a cannabis career. The curriculum includes advanced dispensary associate, manufacturing agent, and cultivation technician skill training. CCD launched its Cannabis Science and Operations BAS degree in November 2021.

"We pride ourselves on refuting the traditional stereotype that colleges are slow to adapt," said CCD President Marielena P. DeSanctis, Ph.D. "Our partnership with Green Flower demonstrates how CCD leads in creating innovative, high demand programs. We look forward to providing students and adult learners in the Denver community with the opportunity to enter this growing industry."

Each certificate program takes eight weeks to complete and is offered fully online. Students can start registering on August 30, 2022 and begin courses at any time. Upon completion, graduates will also have access to Green Flower's employer network.

"Green Flower is honored to be partnering with the Community College of Denver. With the cannabis industry in Colorado continuing to grow at a record pace, the ability to help people train to work in cannabis retail, manufacturing and agriculture environments continues to be vital," said Green Flower's Vice President of University Partnerships, Daniel Kalef. "Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, horticulture and more, is vital to the success of the industry and all things people will learn in these programs."

In addition to Green Flower, CCD has previously partnered with such entities as "Jobs for the Future" and Verizon to introduce an IT support and Junior Full-Stack developer certificate program, as well as the Hispanic Restaurant Association to provide contextualized ESL courses for the restaurant industry. As the country continues to call with immediate job market needs, CCD consistently answers this call with their programs to not only meet, but exceed the demands of these industries.

To learn more about Community College of Denver's certificate programs, visit https://cannabiseducation.ccd.edu .

About Community College of Denver

Community College of Denver (CCD) is a leading point of entry to higher education for the city and county of Denver. CCD provides cost-effective, high-quality college education, along with access and opportunity for non-traditional students, workforce development, training resources for local organizations, and community partnerships. CCD is a federally funded Hispanic Serving and designated Military Friendly Institution. Learn more at ccd.edu .

About Green Flower

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

