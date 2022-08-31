Ask the Expert
Callon Petroleum to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced Joe Gatto, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Haggard, SVP and Chief Financial Officer will be meeting with investors at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Tuesday, September 6th and Wednesday, September 7th in New York.

An updated corporate presentation will be posted to the Company's website at http://www.callon.com under the "News" section the morning of the conference.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information

Kevin Smith
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
ir@callon.com
(281) 589-5200

