3rd Eye Introduces Verif-Eye for Rear Loaders - Connecting Fleets to their Customers While Keeping Operators Connected to Their Truck

Positive Service Verification and Asset Management Tools for Rear Load Refuse Collection Vehicles Help Fleet Owners Provide Automated Customer Service and Route Service Validation in Real-Time

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3rd Eye, part of Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the expansion of their Verif-Eye® service verification and asset management module to include a version custom-tailored for Rear Load Refuse Collection Vehicles.

An industry first, this intelligent, patent-pending customer service technology passively collects complete Service Verification information, including bag/volume counts, time spent at each stop, documented exceptions in real-time and photos/video of the entire service – all without requiring manual action of the operator.

Rear Load refuse fleets have historically been the "blind spot" of solid-waste collection, with no available technology to automatically gather crucial data for each service stop on rear-load collection routes. For years, fleets have desired an accurate service validation solution that is not dependent on the operator taking a photo, pushing a button to confirm that service was performed or documenting issues encountered on the stop. Expanding the 3rd Eye® Verif-Eye Digital Tools is part of the overall Connected Collections® strategy, allowing operators to have an improved ability to stay focused on their route, while Connected Collections handles the rest.

"Refuse route service accuracy has always been a pain point for haulers, particularly those utilizing rear load collection vehicles," said Pat Carroll, President of Environmental Solutions Group. "Rear load crews simply do not have time to electronically document whether service was provided hundreds of times each day while remaining focused on safely operating their vehicle in congested residential neighborhoods or commercial properties. Verif-Eye removes this task from the operator, saving time and helping them operate the vehicle safely and efficiently."

Morgan Holl, VP, Digital Products & Business Development for ESG, said, "Rear load routes operate on thin margins and require maximum efficiency to remain profitable. Customer claims that garbage wasn't picked up, illegal dumping or excessive volume at a stop, overloaded containers and incorrect or off-book service are just a few examples of common challenges that can have a significant impact on a hauler's bottom line and relationships with their customers."

Holl continued, "Verif-Eye is the first solution that provides rear load fleets with a single consolidated record of each stop, all within a simple, easy-to-understand dashboard. Everything is right at their fingertips, including optional photo or video documentation of the stop, volume of waste collected, time taken for pickup and all associated details of the service."

"For cities and municipal sanitation departments focused on improving the lives of the citizens they serve, this product can be a powerful tool to help them deliver exceptional service. Importantly, the solution works with or without a camera in the case of labor agreements or general operator concerns tied to image capture," said Holl.

Before Verif-Eye, when a waste customer reported that their trash was not picked up, haulers often were required to send out another vehicle to service the account. Despite often being the result of blocked or missing containers, without service verification to document the event, costly extra trips were needed to maintain customer satisfaction.

"Verif-Eye is a great tool for haulers that allows them to strengthen relationships with their end-users, as they now have accurate information they can share regarding both service and the conditions surrounding missed service events," said Carroll. "The pictures capture the event and time stamps the information, validating missed service events due to blocked or missing containers."

In addition, most accounts have rates based on the volume of trash expected per service. In cases of illegal dumping, overloaded containers or unusually excess trash, Verif-Eye helps fleets identify additional revenue opportunities by accurately capturing overages, allowing haulers to approach their end-users with opportunities for increased service or larger/additional containers.

Verif-Eye also integrates seamlessly with Soft-Pak®, its sister company's Mobile-Pak® tablet-based route communication package. Captured data flows to the Soft-Pak award-winning back-office suite of software tools to provide accurate and fully automated billing.

Verif-Eye is part of the ESG Connected Collections comprehensive fleet data strategy that provides a rich stream of data and data-driven options that allow fleet owners to make better decisions faster. For more information regarding Verif-Eye or Connected Collections, please visit www.3rdeyecam.com or talk to your local 3rd Eye Sales representative.

Verif-Eye for Rear Load Trucks will be introduced at a public Virtual Trade Show live event on September 13, 2022, at 11:00 am ET. For additional information on the live event, visit show.doveresg.com/events.

About 3rd Eye:

3rd Eye was formed in 2001. The company provides real-time Vehicle Function/Route Performance Analytics and also uses state-of-the-art camera systems to capture and document in-cab and external events to improve the safety, reliability, and profitability of collection fleet operations. 3rd Eye is committed to ongoing innovation, engineering excellence, and impeccable business ethics. For more information about 3rd Eye, visit www.3rdeyecam.com, the 3rd Eye Facebook page or follow us on Twitter.

About ESG:

Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG") encompasses industry-leading brands, such as Heil Environmental, 3rd Eye, Soft-Pak, Parts Central, Marathon®, Bayne, and The Curotto-Can® to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the solid waste and recycling industry. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ESG is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products and providing world-class support. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com, the ESG Facebook page or follow ESG on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Environmental Solutions Group Contact:

Jessie Nichols

(423) 309-9827

jnichols@doveresg.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com

View original content:

SOURCE Dover