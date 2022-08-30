Spartech Realtree Xtra® Camo Pattern Now available on multiple materials without the cost and challenges of licensing or royalty payments.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, announces Realtree Xtra® Camo Pattern is now available on Korad®, PVC, and paper film materials. This latest product offering from Spartech is intended to help customers open new market segments while eliminating the typical expense and difficulties associated with licensing and royalty payments.

The unique Realtree Xtra® Camo Pattern features sharp foreground elements over a progressively ghosted mid-ground and very soft background. The versatile new camo design includes tree trunks, large and small limbs, leaves of many types and colors, and large open areas. With twelve warm, natural colors and 3D patterns, Realtree Xtra® Camo blends effectively outdoors in fall, winter, and early spring.

Customers can select the Realtree Xtra® Camo Pattern for products manufactured using vinyl and decorative films and a wide array of substrates that include ABS, high-impact polystyrene, polycarbonate, PVC, ASA, PMMA, TPR, and TPO. These materials have the assurance of Spartech's proven product performance and can be thermoformed, laminated, and can include design as well as simple product assembly if required.

Use applications for both the Realtree Xtra® Camo and material selection include automotive exterior of all kinds, such as fenders, fender flares, air deflectors. It's also ideal for ATV parts, hunting equipment such as blinds and sleds as well as gun cases and holsters, knife sheaths.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 17 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf®, Royalite®, Korad®, PreservaPak®, and Polycast® https://spartech.com

