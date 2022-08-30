Colambda Technologies files 8K with the SEC citing the election of a New Board Chairman and New Board member

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being issued by Colambda Technologies (Pink OTC: NCRE):

Colambda Technologies welcomes its newest Board Member

On August 17, 2022, Sumit Isaranggul Na Ayudyha resigned from his position as Executive Chairman, a member of the Board of Directors, and Chief Technology Officer. The resignation became effective on that date. There was no disagreement with Mr. Isaranggul Na Ayudyha regarding Colambda Technologies' operations, policies, or practices. Mr. Isaranggul Na Ayudyha has chosen to pursue other opportunities but will continue to function as a consultant to Colambda Technologies.

On the same date, the Board appointed Nick Ammons to the Board of Directors and existing Board Member, Kent Hush, was elected as the Board Chairman.

The complete 8K filing can be found on the SEC website: EDGAR Filing Documents for 0001096906-22-002003 (sec.gov)

Mr. Hush was a Financial Institution Examiner for the Federal Deposit Insurance Company in Denver, Colorado, where he conducted investigations and made recommendations for actions to ensure compliance with laws and regulations. Mr. Hush held several leadership roles while a Special Agent with Federal Law Enforcement.

Nick Ammons is President and Strategic Program Manager in the Colambda Technologies' wholly owned subsidiary, Job Aire Group, Inc. Mr. Ammons has over 16 years of experience and expertise in overseeing US and Foreign government contracts, acquisitions, and project oversite. Past performance capabilities include managing an average caseload of 20 contracts at one time with a value of $800 million and pursuits on contracts worth up to $3.2 billion.

Colambda CEO David Riggs stated, "Under Mr. Hush's leadership and adding Nick Ammons to the Board we hope to advance our patented emissions reduction technology towards a more strategic focus on manufacturability." Mr. Riggs went on to say that "Job Aire is a critical component to our overall sustainability strategy and Mr. Ammons will improve our ability to react to everchanging market demands.

