The Simón Bolívar Foundation Announces Grant Awards for its Integral Maternal, Neonatal and Childhood Health Care Program in Venezuela

The Simón Bolívar Foundation Announces Grant Awards for its Integral Maternal, Neonatal and Childhood Health Care Program in Venezuela

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simón Bolívar Foundation Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit private foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corporation, is awarding up to $1,180,500 million in funding to five qualified charitable organizations as part of its Integral Maternal, Neonatal and Childhood Health Care program, part of the Humanitarian Health Grants.

SBF Logo (PRNewsfoto/CITGO Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The open round for grant proposals was announced in March 2022. During the review process, 18 grant applicants presented a concept note about their proposed charitable project and information about their organization, project implementation experience, and financial position, among other information. Only 7 of the original 18 grant applicants were invited to present a full project proposal, which was thoroughly evaluated by the Foundation and a volunteer advisory team and subsequently approved by the Foundation's Board.

The selected grantee nonprofit organizations highlighted below will develop health and nutritional support projects, which include knowledge transfer initiatives and educational campaigns in Venezuela, all of which aim to support and empower mainly vulnerable mothers and children. All will be implemented by local and international charitable organizations with proven experience in Venezuela. The projects are estimated to benefit more than 62,000 people in need, including mothers, children, indigenous people and health professionals, with initiatives lasting an average of twelve months and covering eight Venezuelan states.

The original grant program was capped at $1 million; however, due to the overwhelming response to the application process and the quality of the grant proposals, the Foundation quickly reassessed the scope and allocated more funds.

Since the Simón Bolívar Foundation modified its mission in 2019, it has expanded its impact and number of beneficiaries by focusing on providing access to funding, capacity building and empowering nonprofits that provide health services, medicines, nutrition support and well-being to vulnerable individuals in and from Venezuela.

Awarded Grant Project Highlights:

The Never Forgotten: Health, Hope and Opportunities Project

Beneficiaries: 12,000 women, children and health workers in Carabobo state

Duration: 12 months

Focus area: Nutrition and health support as well as training and education

Sexual and Reproductive Health Needs Project

Beneficiaries: 34,400 vulnerable people in Amazonas and Apure states

Duration: 12 months

Focus Area: Sexual and reproductive health

Improving Maternal and Newborn Health in Bolívar State

Beneficiaries: 4,199 indigenous people in Bolívar state

Duration: 6 months

Focus Area: Health care training, capacity building, patient education and provision of supplies

One Hope for Mothers and Children

Beneficiaries: 500 mothers and 750 children in Aragua, Falcón and Lara states

Duration: 12 months

Focus Area: Preventive health services and provision of health supplies

Integral Maternal, Neonatal and Childhood Health

Beneficiaries: 10,500 patients and 15 health professionals in Zulia state

Duration: 12 months

Focus Area: Primary health care and nutrition support for infant, toddlers, nursing mothers and pregnant women as well as training for health professionals and social workers

Please visit simonbolivarfoundation.org for more information.

About The Simón Bolívar Foundation

Simón Bolívar Foundation Inc. is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, private foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corporation. The Foundation supports charitable initiatives, leverages existing resources and provides charitable grants to qualified organizations to meet the immediate and long-term health needs of the most vulnerable individuals, particularly in and from Venezuela, with a special focus on the health and well-being of children and their mothers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simón Bolívar Foundation