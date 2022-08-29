Bernhard Capital-Backed Environmental Systems Group Acquires BEM Systems

Expands Dedicated Environmental Services Platform With Consulting and Technology-Enabled Services Verticals

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Systems Group, an industry-leading platform providing comprehensive environmental services solutions, today announced the acquisition of BEM Systems, Inc. ("BEM" or "the Company"), a premier consulting, engineering, and information management firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established by Bernhard Capital Partners, a services- and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, and led by industry veteran Dirk Applegate, Environmental Systems Group was formed in July 2022 with the purpose of creating an industry leading platform of premier businesses and service providers, offering a comprehensive suite of environmental and technology-driven solutions to customers across industries facing increasingly complex challenges. This transaction expands Environmental Systems Group's geographic reach into the Northeast and Alaska, and complements its recent acquisition of KC Harvey Environmental, LLC, a leading environmental and natural resources consulting, land reclamation, and field services firm.

Since 1990, BEM Systems has provided complementary environmental engineering consulting services and internally developed custom data management and visualization solutions for a diverse customer base, including federal, state and local government agencies, as well as blue-chip commercial enterprises. The Company's environmental consulting platform specializes in environmental planning, compliance, permitting, climate change and resiliency, and natural resource services, including remediation and hazardous waste management, while its best-in-class enterprise software offering – PAECETrak – is the leading provider of ROW solutions for state and county transportation departments throughout the United States. BEM's Environmental Management Information Systems (EMIS) group has developed and utilizes custom software solutions for federal and state agencies, including for climate change vulnerability analysis, asset management state of good repair, and PFAS contamination solutions.

"We are pleased to welcome the exceptional BEM team to our rapidly growing platform," said Mr. Applegate, Chief Executive Officer of Environmental Systems Group. "I am thrilled to work closely with Mark and his team to build on BEM's reputation as a leading integrated solutions provider and partner of choice, while expanding the technological capabilities of our platform as a whole and benefitting our current and future partner companies."

"There is a compelling opportunity within the environmental solutions space for a diversified, one-stop provider that can deliver sophisticated and tailored services to businesses and government agencies across the country," said Chris Dillon, Managing Director at Bernhard Capital. "By partnering with best-in-class management teams and market-leading businesses, Environmental Systems Group will create unique opportunities for each brand to capitalize on the collective resources and capabilities across the platform, while driving long-term, collective growth."

"This is an exciting moment for BEM, and we share a vision with the Environmental Systems Group team to create and grow an unmatched, integrated provider of environmental capabilities and offerings," said Mark Nardolilo, Chief Executive Officer of BEM Systems. "I look forward to working with Dirk and the Environmental Systems Group team to drive strategic growth, continue providing the highest quality services, and capitalize on the unique opportunities being part of this platform will present for our employees and customers alike."

About Environmental Systems Group

Environmental Systems Group is a platform established by Bernhard Capital Partners, bringing together the capabilities, offerings and collective resources of industry-leading environmental service businesses. The Environmental Systems Group is currently comprised of KC Harvey, an environmental and natural resources consulting, land reclamation, and field services firm, and now BEM Systems, Inc, a premier consulting, engineering and information management firm.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is an operationally focused private equity firm investing in middle-market businesses that provide essential services for critical infrastructure in North America. Bernhard Capital Partners was established in 2013 and has deployed capital across four funds representing approximately $2.9 billion of gross assets under management and is ranked as one of Private Equity International's 300 largest private equity firms worldwide. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit bernhardcapital.com.

Contacts

Media

Ed Trissel / Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

View original content:

SOURCE Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP