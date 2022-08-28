Children and Paula Reto big winners at CP Women's Open; record attendance and more than $3 million raised for heart health

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Record attendance and incredible performances during the CP Women's Open helped Canadian Pacific (CP) raise $2.5 million to support the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) Foundation and $510,000 for Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital Foundation.

Paula Reto finished the week at 19 under par to take home her first LPGA Tour win and the $352,500 winner's share of the $2.35 USD million purse, one of the largest for a non-major on the LPGA Tour.

"The CP Women's Open returned to Ottawa with great fanfare and the best golfers in the world so that CP could raise funds to support CHEO's important work and continue the legacy of giving to the communities where our employees live and work," said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. "The Ottawa community and the world's best golfers did not disappoint, and we are proud to be a part of this world-class tournament."

"We congratulate Paula Reto on her masterful play to win the CP Women's Open," added Creel. "It was a tremendous week of golf, but more importantly, together we have made a significant contribution to CHEO Foundation and to eastern Ontario, a key province in our network. CP is proud to continue to make a difference in communities across Canada through CP Has Heart, our community investment program supporting heart health initiatives. "

The total donation is the result of several fundraising efforts of the CP Has Heart campaign. Through CP Birdies for Heart, CP contributed for each birdie made by Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club members prior to the tournament and for each birdie made by LPGA players on the 15th hole during tournament play. CP also matched all donations made during a CHEO campaign online during February, which is heart month.

"This eagerly anticipated week was beyond anything we imagined," said Steve Read, Acting President and CEO, CHEO Foundation. "When Golf Canada and the LPGA brought this world-class golf tournament to the historic Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club it was an exciting moment for everyone involved. When the generosity of this community, led by CP, turned enthusiasm and elite sport into care for young cardiology patients at CHEO, it became an inspiring reflection of what we can do when we work together. My special thanks to Lorie Kane and Brooke Henderson who showed such kindness to CHEO patient Aurora Amos as she represented all CHEO cardiology patients this week."

Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital Foundation was the 2022 CP Women's Open community partner.

"The Foundation would like to thank CP for their support, which helped raise $510,000 for cardiac care at our hospital," said Kristine Fair, PSFDH Foundation Chair. "Overwhelming community support paired with the matching initiative that CP provided has created double the impact for our hospital. Funds raised through this partnership will allow us to purchase essential cardiac equipment that our healthcare team needs to provide the quality care our community deserves."

"CP's continued commitment to leave a meaningful legacy in the name of the CP Women's Open has been extraordinary," said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. "We are so proud to experience the special impact of CP on the lives of countless Canadians, and we are thrilled that the CHEO Foundation, the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital Foundation, and the eastern Ontario community at large will benefit from their incredible generosity."

On Friday, CP celebrated Lorie Kane's remarkable golf career as she finished her 30th and final CP Women's Open .

"Lorie has made outstanding contributions to women's golf and the community, including as a CP Ambassador," said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. "We cherish Lorie for her contributions as a CP Ambassador since 2014, and I look forward to her continuing as a significant member of the CP team promoting CP Has Heart in the community."

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

About CP Has Heart

At CP, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. CP Has Heart focuses on improving people's heart health across North America through partnerships, sponsorships, activities and contributions that fund cardiovascular research and the best equipment and care for cardiac patients. Since 2014, CP Has Heart has committed more than $29 million to heart health initiatives in communities across North America. And along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can. Find out more on cpr.ca .

About CHEO

Dedicated to the best life for every child and youth, CHEO is a global leader in pediatric health care and research. Based in Ottawa, CHEO includes a hospital, children's treatment centre, school and research institute, with satellite services located throughout Eastern Ontario. CHEO provides excellence in complex pediatric care, research and education. We are committed to partnering with families and the community to provide exceptional care — where, when and how it's needed. CHEO is a partner of the Kids Come First Health Team, a network of partners in Eastern Ontario working to create a high quality, standardized and coordinated system for pediatric health care that is centred around children, youth and their families. Every year, CHEO helps more than 500,000 children and youth from Eastern Ontario, western Quebec, Nunavut and Northern Ontario.

About Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital Foundation

The Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital Foundation is a charitable organization that works as the fundraising arm for the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital. Serving more than 60,000 residents within the tri-county region of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville. It is our mission to work with our community to raise and steward funds for projects and services for health care at our hospital.

