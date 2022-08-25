Trucpal Token continues to promote to be traded in the Hong Kong financial market in the future

HGC has partnered with another leading SFC licence applicant for operating an STO trading platform in Hong Kong

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC (BVI) Info Tech Ltd. ("HGC"), the issuer of Trucpal Tokens ("Trucpal"), announces its partnership with Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange Limited ("HKVAX"), which has become the other partner in HGC's Global Partnership Program. Trucpal has been offered globally on July 25, 2022 through INX Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA/SIPC in the United States. Each Trucpal represents an entitlement to a portion of the qualifying revenue of HGC.

HGC is a leading digital SaaS service provider serving the Chinese freight market. HGC maintains its strengths and position through continuous business innovation and an open system. With an annual output value of US$1.5 trillion in 2020 and annual transportation volume of 52.1 billion tons in 2021 in the Chinese freight market, HGC believes that China is the world's most promising digital freight market.

HKVAX is a Hong Kong-based virtual asset exchange that provides professional virtual assets trading and customized services for institutions and professional investors looking to invest in the virtual assets and financial technology sectors. HKVAX is presently in the process of applying for Type 1 & 7 licenses with the Hong Kong SFC.

HGC aims to cooperate with all compliant trading platforms to list Trucpal globally. Based on that, HGC announced the Global Partnership Program. It is expected that Trucpal will become one of the first security tokens that can be traded in multiple securities trading platforms and markets worldwide.

This collaboration between HGC and HKVAX will bring the parties to work together to coordinate compliance solutions, to seek regulatory approvals and to meet relevant registration requirements in both the United States and Hong Kong. The collaboration will also allow HGC and HKVAX to jointly develop technical solutions that comply with the digital securities regulations and regional legal requirements and seize market opportunities together.

Wendong Zhang, Founder of HGC commented: "We are very excited to enter into a partnership with HKVAX. In fact, since HGC announced our global partner program, we have been contacted by several digital currency trading platforms from around the world. HKVAX, as the other digital asset trading platform we have partnered with in Hong Kong, will further facilitate the process of opening up Trucpal for trading in the region. We believe, the cooperation between HGC and HKVAX will also encourage both parties to explore the future of digital securities together."

Dr. Anthony Ng, CEO of HKVAX: "We are excited to partner with HGC, as they are the first STO from China that is issued under the US law, and we look forward to having them distribute in Hong Kong. We believe this partnership will further enhance our position as a leading regulated solution provider in the virtual asset sector. This collaboration will also bolster the development of blockchain-based fintech offerings in mainland China, Hong Kong, and the US."

About HGC

HGC operates a blockchain based freight service SaaS platform in China. HGC believes that China is the world's most promising digital freight market. HGC maintains its strengths and position through continuous business innovation and an open system. The HGC/Trucpal Team has been developing and operating in the field of freight and crypto for many years. Since its official launch in February 1, 2021, the cumulative total transaction value within the Trucpal app is $ 68million. Over 9,076 registered entities have selected the Trucpal service and 7 million Trucpoints have been awarded to users. (August 25, 2022)

Trucpal Security Token Offering https://business.inx.co/trucpal

About HKVAX

HKVAX website: https://www.hkvax.com/

