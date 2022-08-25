Minco Wholesale & Supply Inc. now offering Supermax Aurelia® Healthcare and Industrial Products

LONDON, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Minco Wholesale & Supply Inc. is proud to announce a brand-new partnership with Canadian manufacturer Supermax Healthcare Canada Group, a leader in the industry specializing in the manufacture of premium healthcare, dental, industrial, and EMS products, including their renowned disposable protective product line, Aurelia®.

This new agreement will further enhance the available full selection of products and supplies made with quality and distributed with reliance by Minco Supply, to a wide range of valued clients within the healthcare, agriculture, industrial, and hospitality sectors.

Amongst the healthcare and personal protective products manufactured by Supermax Healthcare Canada Group and now included for your benefit in the Minco Supply catalog, are several new models of quality protective exam grade nitrile, vinyl and latex gloves, non-woven & cotton medical products, protective apparel including isolation gowns, bouffant caps, hairnets, balaclavas, and shoe covers as well as several new models of protective masks extensively used in the hospital, long term care and clinic settings. Some of the most popular products included in the offering are Aurelia® Ignite Nitrile Gloves, Aurelia® Robust Nitrile Gloves, Aurelia® Transform Nitrile Gloves, Aurelia® Bold and Bold Max Nitrile Gloves, Aurelia® Delight PF Vinyl Gloves, and Aurelia® Vibrant Latex Gloves.

"We're excited to work with Minco Supply and grow the partnership. Minco Supply services a wide range of clients, and we're excited to have them offer the full Supermax Aurelia products line to their customers," says Sylvain Bergeron, Executive Vice-President, and Partner at Supermax Healthcare, Aurelia Canada.

"Thanks to this new partnership, Minco Supply is now positioned more than ever as a lead supplier of choice in the North American marketplace. The Aurelia product line offers disposable protective gloves and many products suitable for all industries, from hospital settings to mechanical and industrial settings, all industries are covered and Minco Supply is ready to serve them with quality products" says Nori Minicilli, Executive Director of Minco Supply.

Renowned for the quality of products and fine customer service, Minco Supply once again demonstrates its mission statement and determination to be your number one choice when choosing a health and safety supplier. Whether it is for your business or personal requirements, Minco Supply is ready to serve you and your business.

Minco Wholesale & Supply Inc. ships Canada-wide and USA-wide.

*About Minco Wholesale & Supply

With over 15 years of proven experience, Minco Supply is a leading North American supplier of health, safety, and hospitality products. Minco Supply specializes in the general supply of products to businesses within the medical, hospitality, agriculture, industrial, and office sectors.

*About Supermax Healthcare Canada Group

Supermax Corp. is the second largest disposable glove manufacturer in the world. Currently, Supermax exports to over 160 countries worldwide. As a manufacturer of its products, Supermax has developed a range of successful brands such as Supermax Medical & Aurelia®. These reliable brands are recognized by laboratories, hospitals, pharmacists, doctors, and surgeons around the world.

For further information or to place an order please call: 1-888-MINCO-11 (1-888-646-2611) or email Jason Lacroix: jason@mincosupply.com

You can also shop online at: https://shop.mincosupply.com/shop

