MERIPLEX ACQUIRES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MSP, CPI SOLUTIONS

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a nationwide leader in managed IT and security solutions, is pleased to announce the asset acquisition of Southern California managed service provider, CPI Solutions.

For over 38 years, CPI Solutions has been a leading IT and Cybersecurity managed services provider for many businesses throughout Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, and San Diego counties. They provide custom solutions tailored to their client's needs allowing them to maximize the role IT plays in their day-to-day business.

"We are excited to have CPI Solutions joining the Meriplex team, as they are one of the few true mid-sized MSPs in the market," said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "CPI brings highly talented and engaged individuals, system automation expertise, and vertical success in the Automotive industry. Together, we advance in our goal of becoming the preferred national managed technology solutions provider that promotes deep customer relationships and continually strives for service excellence."

This acquisition also allows Meriplex to expand further into the Automotive industry, in which CPI provides thorough risk assessments, robust IT solutions, and technical expertise around today.

"Partnering with Meriplex was the right choice for our clients and employees," said Arnie Friedman, President and CEO of CPI Solutions. "Our core focus at CPI is to ensure the success of our clients, and together with Meriplex, we will strengthen the value we can deliver on through expanded capabilities and more technical resources."

Meriplex is paving the way to becoming the nationwide leader in Managed Services by focusing on two very important things: high level of service to clients and acquiring the best talent across the U.S. to support their growth initiatives.

CPI Solutions was represented in this transaction by martinwolf, a leading M&A advisory firm serving the middle-market IT industry.

About Meriplex:

Meriplex is a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power growth for organizations. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About CPI Solutions

Established in 1984, CPI Solutions works to solve common business challenges by providing a full-service, end-to-end IT management program, encompassing the entire IT ecosystem. In today's rapidly changing business environment, the efficient use of information technology is critical to both short and long-term success for every business. It is our mission to provide IT solutions that help solve even the most complex business challenges. With our managed IT services program in place, you can shift the focus to things that make a real difference to your organization – while lowering costs, eliminating distractions and attaining superior customer service levels. To learn more, visit www.cpisolutions.com

