Harvest Snaps Launches Music-Driven TikTok Experience

Debut TikTok Activation Appeals to Gen Z Snackers

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Snaps , the original plant-based snack and flagship brand of Calbee America, Inc., is bringing to life a music-driven, TikTok branded effect designed to attract and engage college students across the U.S. this fall. Created in partnership with Cutwater , their digital creative agency of record, the effect entitled " Snap Sounds " can be accessed directly through TikTok ( @harvestsnaps_official ) or by scanning the QR code on Harvest Snaps' newly launched Mixed Snack Pack. This bag-in-bag, six-pack offering of veggie snacks includes the brand's best-selling Lightly Salted and Tomato Basil flavors, along with Crunchy Loops Sour Cream and Onion. Each single-serve bag is perfectly portioned and ideally sized for backpacks or handbags.

Named after the fun-to-eat, snappy products, Snap Sounds invites audiences to create their own snacking-inspired music via head movements. Each motion triggers one of six beats, many of which are recorded sounds pulled directly from Harvest Snaps' packaging and products, such as the memorable crunch that happens when you eat the snack. Users can jam by themselves and with friends, creating vocals, instruments, even dance choreography. The beauty of the beats is that they create an ownable sonic identity for Harvest Snaps that wasn't there before. See examples from @veryveryvinny HERE, @stavemusicofficial HERE, and @andy_morris HERE.

"We love the idea of making music while snacking, and TikTok is the perfect platform for reaching a younger group of consumers hungry for healthier, tasty snacks and fun experiences," said Sandra Payer, Calbee America, Inc.'s Head of Marketing. "Snap Sounds is designed to appeal to these students, who crave better-for-you snacks and want to interact in a personal way with the brands they buy."

To drive awareness for the campaign and push sell-through of the Mixed Snack Pack at retail, Harvest Snaps is activating targeted ads on social media, influencer partnerships, a nationwide college sampling events program, and limited-time coupons for all Harvest Snaps items. Audiences can make their own "Snap Sounds" beats on TikTok here . #SnapSounds #HarvestSnaps #FYP #SnackReview #Snacks #SnapUpTheGoodness #SnackAttack

Harvest Snaps' Mixed Snack Pack is available for retailers nationwide to carry for an SRP of $6.99 and sold direct to consumers at HarvestSnaps.com.

About Calbee America, Inc.

Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee team has been passionate about making plant-based, nutritious snacks from quality ingredients that bring a smile to your day. Their mantra is to "Harvest the Power of Nature," which is demonstrated by their flagship Harvest Snaps brand made from veggies as the #1 ingredient. Producing its products in Fairfield, CA, Madera, CA, and Senatobia, MS, the company continues to innovate with new red lentil Crunchy Loops and San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips. Visit https://calbeena.com/ for more information. Also visit HarvestSnaps.com and follow @harvestsnaps on social media.

