Capriotti's Sandwich Shops Lands on Inc. Magazine's List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

Award-Winning Fast-Casual Restaurant Franchise Boasts 93 Percent Three-Year Growth

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), the award-winning fast-casual sandwich franchise, announced today that it has been recognized for the first time ever on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most respected ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. On the heels of impressive growth so far this year, major investment in innovation and technology and industry-leading AUV, Capriotti's came in at No. 4,641 on this year's list.

The Inc. 5000 list, which began in 1982 to recognize the fastest-growing companies in the United States, only includes brands that have proven themselves with increased growth, revenue and reputation within the industry. Receiving recognition on the acclaimed list is one of the most coveted honors to hold as only the very best private, employee-based firms are awarded the distinction of being recognized at this gold standard of entrepreneurial success.

"The last few years have been a time of incredible growth for our brand as we have expanded to more than 175 locations across the country with another 285 in development. This growth is a testament to the strength of our business model and the dedication of our incredible team," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "To be ranked amongst some of the most powerful companies in America is a true honor and we look forward to seeing our brand continue to strengthen and expand through innovation, ingenuity and resilience."

In addition to the Inc. 5000 ranking, Capriotti's has maintained strong sales and continues to attract investors in markets across the country. The brand celebrated its 46th birthday in June, taking time to commemorate having been named one of the top 25 most successful brands on Fast Casual's 2022 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. The brand ranked No. 24 this year, marking its third consecutive year appearing on the prestigious industry listing. Capriotti's was also named one of the Top Workplaces by the Las Vegas Review-Journal this year, making it the third year in a row that the franchise was ranked by their employees as being one of the best brands to work for in Nevada.

Earlier this year the International Franchise Association (IFA) named Javier Gomez, franchisee of Capriotti's in Fresno, California, as Franchisee of the Year for 2022. Capriotti's AUV remains impressive with the top 25 percent averaging over $1.3 million, with contributions from newly-opened stores in 2022 producing a sales average of 50 percent higher than the brand's AUV of $994,847.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Capriotti's is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last three years (2020-22). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

